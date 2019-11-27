Zee Rishtey Awards 2019: Kumkum Bhagya's Abhi and Pragya recreate 'Ishq Wala love'

Zee TV has carried on its legacy of acknowledging the contribution of their artists and celebrating the special relationship Zee TV has built with its viewers through its annual property - 'Zee Rishtey Awards'. This year, the channel laid out the red carpet for its family of celebrities and creative teams for a star-studded night of announcing the nominations of Zee Rishtey Awards across various categories. The bash saw the who's who across Zee TV's primetime get together, let their hair down and have a ball!

Kumkum Bhagya's lead stars Pragya played by Sriti Jha and Abhi played by Shabir Ahluwalia make one of the most loved couples and as Zee Rishety Awards celebrates 25 years of Abhi and Pragya's marriage, they were the special guests at the party.

We all know that their on-screen chemistry has been appreciated by the audience and they have been regarded as one of the cutest couples in the television industry. But wait till you see how the reel life jodi performed a romantic dance at the Zee Rishtey Awards' Nomination Party, 2019.

The adorable onscreen couple had their Ishq Wala Love moment and while everyone cherished this romantic moment, the duo couldn't stop laughing about it. They did a ball dance and their onscreen chemistry was on display for everyone. In fact, the performance mesmerized so much that everyone applauded them.

