Zee Rishtey Awards 2019: Kumkum Bhagya's Abhi and Pragya recreate 'Ishq Wala love'
Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia recreated their onscreen chemistry at the Zee Rishtey Awards' Nomination Party
Zee TV has carried on its legacy of acknowledging the contribution of their artists and celebrating the special relationship Zee TV has built with its viewers through its annual property - 'Zee Rishtey Awards'. This year, the channel laid out the red carpet for its family of celebrities and creative teams for a star-studded night of announcing the nominations of Zee Rishtey Awards across various categories. The bash saw the who's who across Zee TV's primetime get together, let their hair down and have a ball!
Kumkum Bhagya's lead stars Pragya played by Sriti Jha and Abhi played by Shabir Ahluwalia make one of the most loved couples and as Zee Rishety Awards celebrates 25 years of Abhi and Pragya's marriage, they were the special guests at the party.
We all know that their on-screen chemistry has been appreciated by the audience and they have been regarded as one of the cutest couples in the television industry. But wait till you see how the reel life jodi performed a romantic dance at the Zee Rishtey Awards' Nomination Party, 2019.
The adorable onscreen couple had their Ishq Wala Love moment and while everyone cherished this romantic moment, the duo couldn't stop laughing about it. They did a ball dance and their onscreen chemistry was on display for everyone. In fact, the performance mesmerized so much that everyone applauded them.
To watch your favourite couple's cutest moments, tune in to Zee Rishtey Awards' Nomination Party on Sunday, November 24, at 8 PM, only on Zee TV.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Born on August 10, 1979, Shabir Ahluwalia is a complete Mumbai boy! The actor did his schooling from Vile Parle's St. Xavier's High School, however, he completed his graduation from the University of Maryland, College Park. In picture: Shabbir Ahluwalia with his wife actress Kanchi Kaul (All pic/Shabbir Ahluwalia's official Instagram account)
-
Shabir Ahluwalia started his career in 1999. He played the role of Prishita's brother Purab in Hip Hip Hurray. In 2002, he also played a small role in the hit TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahin Toh Milenge.
-
However, it was Kahiin Toh Hoga, which brought Shabir Ahluwalia fame and recognition. He used to be mostly remembered as "Rishi" from the show until recently he is more famous as "Abhi" from Kumkum Bhagya.
-
Shabir Ahluwalia also acted in TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se - all being produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.
-
Shabir Ahluwalia also tried his hands on hosting. In 2005 he hosted Nach Baliye - Season 1. Later he also hosted shows such as Dancing Queen (2009), Meethi Choori No 1 (2010), Guinness World Records – Ab India Todega (2010).
-
Shabir Ahluwalia also emerged the winner of the third season of Fear Factor - Khatron Ke Khiladi.
-
Shabir Ahluwalia has also starred in a few Bollywood films. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Apoorva Lakhia's Shootout at Lokhandwala, which was produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.
-
Shabir went on to star in Apoorva Lakhia's Mission Istaanbul, that starred Vivek Oberoi and Zayed Khan in pivotal roles. Well, the film tanked at the Box Office, and Shabir's Bollywood career seemed going nowhere.
-
After having starred in two of director Apoorva Lakhia's films, Shabir Ahluwalia joined hands with the director yet again, though this time around he became one of the producers behind Lakhia's film Zanjeer 2.0. This marked the actor’s first film as the producer.
-
Talking about Shabir Ahluwalia's personal life, the Telly actor met Kanchi Kaul (his wife) through their common friend - Ekta Kapoor. Parties and random meetings made the two get closer and soon started dating.
-
After a courtship of many years, Shabir and Kanchi got married in 2011. In 2014, they became parents to a son Azai and later in 2016, they became parents to a second son, named Ivarr.
-
Shabir Ahluwalia in the cutest manner announced the birth of his second son, as he tweeted, "Proud big brother Azai, would like to introduce his new partner in crime that will forever share the blame boy it is."
-
Shabir and Kanchi love adventure sports. In fact, the couple also loves traveling. Talking about the same, Kanchi Kaul had once said, "As actors, we have a very busy life, so Shabir and I decided to travel extensively post-marriage. This helped us to know each other much better."
-
Last year, on Shabir's birthday, Kanchi Kaul took to Instagram to share an emotional post, wishing her husband. Her post read: This is a beautiful day to make it all about you and to celebrate the most wonderful person’s birthday! you’re one of the kindest people I could ever meet and I am so lucky to be able to call you my husband. Words can never describe how lucky I am to have you in my life and especially to be by my side, you are my source of my never ending happiness and so many incredible memories. I have never met a kinder, more generous, intelligent, loving and a pure soul in my life, you can be the most laziest person but I wouldn’t want you any other way.
-
Kanchi further added, "You never fail to make me smile. you protect me, love me, support me and be honest with me no matter what. I honestly wouldn’t be here without you, you are my absolute rock. You always inspire me to be a better person, to never stop achieving, to keep going, to forgive and to enjoy the present. I love you more than words can ever say. You are the other half of me, and you complete my life. You are the husband every woman wants. You are the father every kid will love. You are the friend no one else can have. You are all that I have. Thank you for everything my love. Have the happiest birthday ever!I love you!"
-
Wishing you a very happy birthday Shabir Ahluwalia!
Shabbir Ahluwalia, who is best known for his roles in TV shows like Kahiin To Hoga, Kkavyanjali and Kumkum Bhagya, turns 40 on August 10. We take a look at the actor's life - professional and personal - through some candid pictures with his wife and family
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Zee Cine Awards 2019: Red Carpet