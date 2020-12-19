Zee Rishtey Awards 2020: Ankita Lokhande pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, says 'Amar Rishta hai humara'

Zee TV has been entertaining its viewers, bringing them memorable stories and relatable characters over the past 28 years. With 2020 being particularly challenging with the COVID-19 pandemic, Zee TV has been trying to spread cheer and joy all through lockdown and with fresh content ever since production resumed in July.

Now, it's that time of the year again when the channel acknowledges the contributions of innumerable actors, directors, producers, creative teams, technicians who have been working relentlessly to bring you all your favourite daily primetime shows with the celebration of 'Zee Rishtey Awards'. We all know due to the pandemic, festivities and celebrations had to be kept low-key this year, but Zee TV is here to give its audiences the best of entertainment at one go wherein 'India Ek Raat Mein Poora Saal Manayega'.

With a hearty attempt to unlock happiness with Zee Ki Khushiyon Ki Chabee, the channel brings to you the biggest event of the year, the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020, which will air on Zee TV on December 27 at 7 pm.

During the show, the audience will get to see all of their favorite stars under one roof and each of them will get recognition by bagging the prestigious Zee Rishtey Awards under different categories. Apart from that, the popular TV stars will also be seen turning up the heat with their breath-taking performances. The Pavitra Rishta actor Ankita Lokhande, will be seen paying a heart-warming tribute to her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, a performance that is sure to melt your hearts.

During the shoot the actress took to the stage as her character from the popular show, Archana, and grooved to Pavitra Rishta's title track - Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya. She also performed to a medley of Sushant's songs at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story's Kaun Tujhe and Jab Tak, Raabta's Main Tera Boyfriend, Kedarnath's Sweetheart and Namo Namo as well as a couple of songs from Kai Po Che and Dil Bechara.

Ankita aced the beautiful act and it left everyone speechless. In fact, the actress even got emotional after her act and burst out into tears.

While speaking about Sushant, Ankita Lokhande mentioned, "Pavitra nahi, Amar Rishta hai humara. We all miss you so much Sushant."

While this act will surely tug at your heart strings, viewers will also get to see their favourite Zee TV stars put up some scintillating acts and battle it out for the top awards as they celebrate the year gone by with all of India.

To catch the mega celebrations, tune into Zee TV at 7 pm on 27th December 2020 for Zee Rishtey Awards 2020.

