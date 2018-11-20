Zeenat Aman rare combination of beauty, intelligence: Shatrughan Sinha

Nov 20, 2018, 19:30 IST | IANS

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has praised veteran actress Zeenat Aman and said that she is a rare combination of beauty and intelligence

Zeenat Aman rare combination of beauty, intelligence: Shatrughan Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha

"Yesterday remembered our own Zeenat Aman. A rare combination of beauty and intelligence. Pretty, bold and one who broke all barriers with her modern approach to becoming the most popular leading actress in 1970s-1980s. She was loved by all for the iconic song 'Dum maro dum' and her trendy," Shatrughan tweeted.

The actor also wished Zeenat, who turned 67 on Monday.

"Look in 'Chura liya hai tum ne' is extremely popular even today. She craved a niche with her contemporary looks in Indian cinema. Stay healthy and blessed. Happy birthday," he added.

Shatrughan and Zeenat have worked together in films like "Dostana", "Taqdeer" and "Bombay 405 Miles".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

shatrughan sinhazeenat amanbollywoodbollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Ranveer Singh returns to Mumbai with his wife Deepika Padukone

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK