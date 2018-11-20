Zeenat Aman rare combination of beauty, intelligence: Shatrughan Sinha

bollywood

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has praised veteran actress Zeenat Aman and said that she is a rare combination of beauty and intelligence

Shatrughan Sinha

"Yesterday remembered our own Zeenat Aman. A rare combination of beauty and intelligence. Pretty, bold and one who broke all barriers with her modern approach to becoming the most popular leading actress in 1970s-1980s. She was loved by all for the iconic song 'Dum maro dum' and her trendy," Shatrughan tweeted.

Yesterday remembered our own #ZeenatAman. A rare combination of beauty & intelligence. Pretty, bold & one who broke all barriers with her modern approach to become the most popular leading actress in 70's-80's. She was loved by all for the iconic song 'Dum Maro Dum' & her trendy — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 20, 2018

The actor also wished Zeenat, who turned 67 on Monday.

"Look in 'Chura liya hai tum ne' is extremely popular even today. She craved a niche with her contemporary looks in Indian cinema. Stay healthy and blessed. Happy birthday," he added.

Shatrughan and Zeenat have worked together in films like "Dostana", "Taqdeer" and "Bombay 405 Miles".

