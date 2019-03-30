Zeenat Aman reveals she didn't take sex symbol tag in Bollywood seriously

bollywood

Zeenat Aman credited her western upbringing for enabling her to seamlessly slip into costumes that were then considered skimpy

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman opened one of the UK's longest-running South Asian film festivals in London next Wednesday with an in-conversation event celebrating her journey in the Indian cinema. The 67-year-old actor, who has featured in some of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema such as "Hare Rama Hare Krishna" and "Qurbani", will kick-start the annual UK Asian Film Festival, which is now in its 21st year.

The festival is set to showcase a range of films from South Asia in five cities across the UK Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leicester, London and Manchester until May 4. Presented by non-profit organisation Tongues on Fire, the festival aims to champion the cause of feminist films by supporting pioneering female artistes and auteurs through this year's theme of revolution.

Having been hailed as a visionary at the UK Asian Film Festival 2019, Zeenat Aman, in an interview to BBC India, revealed that she did not take her "sex symbol" tag in Bollywood seriously.

The actor credited her western upbringing for enabling her to seamlessly slip into costumes that were then considered skimpy. Aman, also alluded that having found fame with her first outing itself, she never encountered sexual advances during her time in the industry.

