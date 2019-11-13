Zeenat Aman's son Zahaan Khan launches his first EP. Heard it?

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman needs no special introduction. She starred in memorable hits like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baaraat and, of course, Don. And talent, it seems, runs in her family because her son, Zahaan Khan, has just launched his first EP as an independent artiste, under the moniker Zansuki.

Though he's friends with many from the film fraternity, it was when Khan was pursuing a hotel management degree from an institute in Aurangabad that he realised that his true calling was music. That's how Free Flow Mon Ami, the EP that's filled with chilled tracks, came about.

Here's hoping we see more of him in the future. Meanwhile, check out his tracks here:

'Ruminate Your Fate'

'Pay Them Bills'

'Petal To The Mental'

'Darks Is Coming'

'Joke's On Us.'

Here's wishing good luck to Zahaan!

