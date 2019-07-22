Zidane is a disgrace, fumes Gareth Bale's agent amidst exit saga

football

Zinedine Zidane left Gareth Bale out of the Real squad for Saturday's 3-1 exhibition loss to Bayern Munich in Houston

Real's Gareth Bale (left) and boss Zinedine Zidane

Madrid: Gareth Bale's agent has branded Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane a "disgrace" after the Frenchman revealed that the La Liga giants were ready to offload the Wales star in a matter of days.

Zidane left Bale out of the Real squad for Saturday's 3-1 exhibition loss to Bayern Munich in Houston, and revealed he had been dropped because the club were "working on his departure", adding that he hoped it happens soon, "for everyone's sake".



"Zidane is a disgrace, he shows no respect for a player that has done so much for Real Madrid," Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett told AFP. Asked whether Bale, 30, is close to leaving Madrid, Barnett added: "We are working on it".

Bale has been frozen out in Madrid by Zidane despite helping his side to a Spanish title and four UEFA Champions Leagues since arriving from Tottenham six year ago. His brace, including a brilliant bicycle kick, sank Liverpool in the 2018 final, but he was shunted aside by Zidane as soon as he returned to the Real bench in early March.

After Zidane's reappointment, Bale played 90 minutes in just three of 11 matches, was left out completely four times and frequently substituted. He was denied a chance to say goodbye at the end of last season when he was left on the bench in a 0-2 loss to Real Betis. Zidane insists "there's nothing personal" in treatment towards Bale.

"There comes a time when things are done because they need to be done," Zidane added after the Bayern defeat. "I've got nothing against him. We have to make decisions and change things, that's all there is to it. I don't know if this will happen in 24 or 48 hours. The situation will change and it's for the best for everyone." Bale has three seasons left on his deal and has been linked to Tottenham, Manchester United and Bayern.

