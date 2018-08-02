Zimbabwe's ruling party wins majority seats in Parliament

international

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission results showed Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF cruising to a big majority after picking up 109 seats against 41 for the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC). Another 58 seats are yet to be declared

Troops opened fire in Harare after opposition supporters went on the rampage. At least one man was shot dead by the army. Pic/AFP

Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party has won the majority seats in parliament, results from the electoral commission showed on Wednesday, a day after the opposition accused the agency of deliberately delaying results in Zanu-PF's favour.

The House of Assembly of Parliament has 210 seats and Zanu-PF would need to win 30 more to have a two-thirds majority that would allow it to change the constitution at will. The MDC, led by Nelson Chamisa, won in most urban centres, and accused the election commission of delaying results, reporting irregularities in the first poll since the removal of Robert Mugabe in a November coup.

109

No. of seats the Zanu-PF party has obtained so far

