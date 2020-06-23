Birthday special: These facts about Zinedine Zidane will amaze you!

Zinedine Zidane, one of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen turns 48 today. On his birthday, we bring to you some astonishing facts about the former French football star.

Zinedine Zidane is considered a hero in France.

Zinedine Zidane is also a 'non-practising Muslim and was voted amongst "Top 10 Greatest Muslim Athletes of All Time".

Zidane met his future wife Veronique Fernandez at age 17. They have four sons together - Enzo, Luca, Theo and Elyaz.

Zinedine Zidane holds the record for being the oldest player to win the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball. He was aged 34 years and 17 days at the time.

Zidane also is a joint-record holder to score most goals in a World Cup final.

In his final World Cup appearance in 2006, Zidane was sent off with a red card by the referee for headbutting Italy's Marco Materazzi during the final.

Between 2001-2009, Zinedine Zidane was the most expensive footballer in history.

After his brilliant performance in the '98 World Cup, Zinedine Zidane's 'monk' hairstyle became a trend worldwide and was sported by many men, women and children.

Zidane would attend weekly boxing sessions with Frank Bruno, prior to his World Cup stint.

Zidane is the first known footballer to break the sound barrier with a football kick.

Zidane holds the record for the manager with most trophies after 100 games. He has 7 titles under his belt.

As Real Madrid manager, Zidane holds the record for the longest unbeaten run in the league and club's history with 40 games.

Zidane is the only Real Madrid manager to win four trophies in a single season.

