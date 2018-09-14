Zinghaat moment on Indian Idol 10 with Ajay and Atul

television

Ajay sang the peppy song Zinghaat and entire studio including judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik were seen on the floor dancing to the tune and enjoying themselves thoroughly

Maniesh Paul, Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Ajay-Atul on the sets of Indian Idol 10

The peppy song Zinghaat which created a buzz amongst youth since the day it was released, compelled everyone on the sets of Indian Idol 10 to groove to its catchy tunes. This weekend of Indian Idol 10 promises to be full of music and zany energy as Maha Ganpati special episode will be celebrated with the renowned music director duo Ajay & Atul. Top 11 contestants will be seen impressing the guests and judges with their remarkable performances on Ganpati Bappa and Marathi songs. Vibhor Parashar performed on Zinghaat and judges danced along with everyone and loved the performance so much that they danced throughout the song in their respective places. Finally, they all went on to stage and recreated the Zinghaat moment with groovy dance moves of the loved song.

What more can you ask at this moment when you have the music composers of the song on the stage too! For the first time on Television, Ajay sang the most energetic song of the year and entire studio including judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik were seen on the floor dancing to the tune and enjoying themselves thoroughly.

Vibhor says, "I was very nervous before performing on the song which needs so much of energy and in front of those who have composed it. But when I started and saw Vishal Sir dancing and everyone enjoying, that gave me more confidence and power to perform. Ajay and Atul sir also came on stage and I feel blessed to perform on Zinghaat with them. The whole studio including onset audience came on floors and started enjoying and dancing. It was a crazy moment and I am also waiting desperately to watch that over the weekend!"

