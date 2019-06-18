Ziva Dhoni chills with Taimur Ali Khan's papa Saif

cricket-world-cup

Ziva Dhoni posted a picture with Bollywood actor and Taimur Ali Khan's father Saif Ali Khan in England during India's match against Pakistan.

Saif Ali Khan with Ziva Dhoni (Pic/ Ziva Dhoni Instagram)

Ziva Singh Dhoni has been super active in England during India's World Cup 2019 campaign. The cute little daughter of India's World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni is up to her naughty antics while papa Dhoni is strutting it out on the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) onJun 16, 2019 at 2:45pm PDT

Recently, Rishabh Pant had also posted a picture with the naughty little Dhoni during the India vs Pakistan match, where the two were engaged in a shouting match. Watch video below:

View this post on Instagram Partners in crime ð @ziva_singh_dhoni A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant) onJun 16, 2019 at 11:42am PDT

India beat Pakistan in the World Cup 2019 match comprehensively by 89 runs.

Despite heavy rains and overcast conditions during the past few days, the pitch had very little moisture and turned out to be a batting beauty which Rohit and the other Indian batsmen exploited to the fullest.

Rohit Sharma scored a splendid 140 runs and was awarded the Man of the Match. Opener KL Rahul and Virat Kohli built partnerships alongside Rohit with classy half centuries.

Team India is on a two-day break currently and will be playing their next match against Afghanistan on June 22, 2019.

