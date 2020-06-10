Ziva shares story of how MS Dhoni saved injured bird, gave it water. See Photos

MS Dhoni's IPL team Chennai Super Kings posted a picture of him holding an injured bird on Tuesday on their official Instagram account. "The most wanted bird's eye view. #ThalaDharisanam #WhistlePodu," said CSK in their Ista post along with the picture.



However, the image was originally uploaded by none other than MS Dhoni's little daughter Ziva on her own Instagram handle in which she said that her parents had saved the coppersmith. Take a look at Ziva's entire post along with pictures below.

Ziva explained on her Instagram handle how the bird was saved. "Today in the evening on my lawn I saw a bird lying unconscious. I shouted for papa and mumma. Papa held the bird in his hand and made her have some water. After some time it opened its eyes. All of us were very happy," Ziva wrote. "We placed her in a basket on top of some leaves. Mumma told me it is Crimson-breasted Barbet and is also called Coppersmith. What a pretty, pretty little bird."

Ziva Dhoni, who is one of the most famous cricket star kids today, has 200 posts on Instagram and a whopping 1.5 million followers. Her handle description adorably says 'This account is managed by Mumma @sakshisingh_r and Papa @mahi7781'

While most cricket stars have been active on social media during the ongoing freeze in the cricket calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dhoni has largely stayed away from the limelight. He has surfaced only in Instagram posts made by his wife Sakshi or daughter Ziva.



Dhoni was set to captain CSK in the 2020 Indian Premier League that was scheduled to start on March 29 before it got indefinitely postponed because of the pandemic. It would have marked Dhoni's return to competitive cricket after the semi-final of the 2019 ICC World Cup.

