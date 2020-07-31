Zlatan Ibrahimovic on 50-goal record: I'm like Benjamin Button
Hostshot striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scripted history as he became the first footballer to score 50 goals for both Milan clubs - AC Milan and Inter Milan. Ibrahimovic netted twice for Milan against Sampdoria on Wednesday night, helping his team to a 4-1 victory. Courtesy of this win, Milan remained at the sixth spot in the Serie A table and it will help them compete in Europa League qualification round for next season.
The two goals helped Ibrahimovic cross the 50-goal barrier in his second stint with the club. He earlier wore the iconic Rossoneri jersey in the 2011-12 season. Ibrahimovic also scored in excess of 50 goals for Inter during his stint with the club between 2006-09. After etching his name in history books, Ibrahimovic, in his own inimitable style, praised himself. "I'm like Benjamin Button, I've always been young, never old," the 38-year-old Swede told Italian TV.
Ibrahimovic's future has been in the air for quite sometime now as he has been giving mixed signals over a possible stay at San Siro Stadium. His contract with Milan comes to an end after the conclusion of the Serie A season.
Recently, after completing 100 games, Ibrahimovic had said he hoped to play many more games for Milan.
He was awarded with a momento by club legend Paolo Maldini and in the video uploaded on Milan Twitter handle, Ibrahimovic had said: "Thank you all for your congratulatory messages for my 100th appearance in Rossoneri colours.
"It's a great honour to play for AC Milan and I hope to play many more games," he added.
