Zoa Morani donates her plasma for the second time, shares a picture from the hospital

Film producer Karim Morani's daughter and actress Zoa Morani recovered from Coronavirus last month in April. She had shared a long post about the same. A few weeks back, she donated her blood for plasma-therapy trails for COVID-19 treatment at Mumbai's Nair Hospital.

And now, she has donated her plasma once again and shared a picture straight from the hospital where she could be seen being clicked with a mask. She posed with a peace and victory sign and wrote a beautiful caption for this cause. She wrote- "Plasma donation round 2...Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU , Note from my Doctor "hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood , u may be able to help someone." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala commented on the post by saying- "This is awesome Zoa." (sic) Actor Siddhanth Kapoor wrote- "What an angel." (sic) Not only Zoa but her sister Shaza and father Karim Morani had also tested positive for Coronavirus. They all tested negative last month and were discharged from the hospital.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news