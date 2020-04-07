Zoa Morani: Shaza had no symptoms, yet tested positive for COVID-19

"I am approaching this one step at a time," says actor Zoa Morani, who is awaiting the result of her second test for COVID-19 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor and sister Shaza were admitted to the Andheri hospital late Sunday night. After the first round of test, Shaza, who tested positive, was promptly taken to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

While her sister had a recent history of international travel, Zoa reveals that she was shooting in Rajasthan till early March. "My sister had travelled to Sri Lanka in late February with her friends. Once we were back in Mumbai, she and I self-quarantined ourselves for 14 days. We didn't meet our parents," she says. The two decided to head for a test when Zoa showed most symptoms, including dry cough and fever. "The doctors were prompt and quickly took a swab test. Shaza showed no symptoms, and yet, she tested positive. I have all the symptoms, and my first test has come negative. So, I have been put in an isolation ward along with other suspected cases."



Shaza Morani

Keeping herself emotionally strong during these trying times, Zoa — the elder daughter of Bollywood producer Karim Morani — says it is important to get rid of the paranoia surrounding the crisis. "There's so much paranoia even about taking the test. I have grown up in a family of doctors, so I am approaching this logically. We took all the necessary precautions and followed protocol. Considering Shaza has no symptoms, I am assuming I was the carrier. If I get tested positive, I would want to be around her in Nanavati."

Contact tracing in Juhu

Though the sisters practised self-quarantine, the lane close to the Morani house in Juhu has been sealed as per protocol. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials have reached out to the few who came in contact with them, including their family doctor who had visited them on March 20 and prescribed medication to Zoa for what was then diagnosed as flu. Their domestic staff has been asked to self-quarantine and monitor symptoms if any.

