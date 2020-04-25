Zomato asks tweeple what if 2020 was a dish, gets hilarious replies

It is a known fact that the year 2020 has been terrible so far due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed in countries across the world. With life coming to a standstill and people waiting for things to get better, food delivery application Zomato, being themselves, asked their followers, what if 2020 was a dish.

Zomato’s tweet read, “If 2020 was a dish, what would it be?” To describe how their year has been so far, tweeple posted hilarious reactions. Some described their year with their least favourite dish, while some did so with some of the weird dishes they came across.

If 2020 was a dish, what would it be? — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) April 24, 2020

The food delivery giant’s tweet that was posted on Friday garnered more than 3,200 likes and was retweeted 144 times. Among the comments received on the posts, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah described his year as ‘offal’.

Here are some more responses:

Offal — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 24, 2020

kadhi-chawal — amrita madhukalya (@visually_kei) April 24, 2020

Suryavansham wali kheer — karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) April 24, 2020

Jala hua tinda — à¤ à¤à¤à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¥à¤¨ (@indiantweeter) April 24, 2020

How was your year so far?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news