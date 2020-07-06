Zoom into street art

A cow with a bird’s head in the centre of the frame. A giant street dog set to attack its human prey. Sounds like frames from dystopian films? If your love for bizarre, unique and artistic photographs keeps you scrolling through Instagram (IG) accounts, follow Mumbaikar Neenad Joseph Arul, a self-taught street photographer and digital collage artist.

A curious spectator of open-air theatre on the streets, he uses photography as a means to transcend the banality of everyday life. His IG account has myriad coloured, and black-and-white photographs.

Who would have thought that a 36-hour train journey from Punjab to Mumbai could spark the inspiration to combine street photography and art? What started as a mundane play between two pictures of different subjects, clicked at different times and locations, formed a unique and mind-boggling collage.

What makes Arul’s photographs special is that he has clicked every element in the collages with his camera. And if you’d like to learn a trick or two, Arul is conducting one-on-one online basic street photography workshops. Check his IG account for all the details.

