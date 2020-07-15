Zoya Akhtar gets nostalgic, shares a BTS from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to celebrate nine years

Zoya Akhtar is one of the finest film directors and is well known for bringing some of best concepts to life which not just make it big at the box office but also, make a special place in our hearts. One of the best examples of this is the story of friendship titled Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and 15th July 2020, marks the nine years anniversary of the classic. Getting nostalgic, Director Zoya shared a BTS from the film with Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and herself looking at a monitor.

This story of friendship brings the philosophy of living to the fullest and so much more— has won over hearts. The film is the story of three friends who go on a bachelor trip and how their lives change post it. The photo Zoya shared featured Hrithik, Farhan, Abhay and her peeking onto the monitor after a shot and celebrating the moment after the great shot!

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was one of the biggest hits of the year 2011. On the work front, Akhtar has Toofan coming up where he reunites with his Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur. It was originally planned to release in the cinema halls on September 18 but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it could be postponed.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news