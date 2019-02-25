Zoya Akhtar paid a surprise visit to theaters along with her Gully Boys

bollywood

Enjoying the humongous success of her latest film Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar along with her Gully Boys Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Vijay Varma presented a surprise visit theatre in Mumbai. The filmmaker who graced the mall with her on-screen Gully Boy, MC Sher and Moeen Bhai created a frenzy amongst the fans at PVR Phoenix mall in Mumbai.

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy has become a rage across the nation making every character resonate with the audience.

The director who never misses out a chance to present quintessential elements in her films shared a picture from the visit on social media saying, "Murad, Moeen, MC Sher and Me â¤ #theatervisit #surpriseparty #gullyboy#gullypack #boyzindahood @ranveersingh@itsvijayvarma @siddhantchaturvedi#tigerbaby #wemissalia @aliaabhatt

Even before the release of the film in India, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy garnered immense accolades in the coveted Berlin Film Festival. Raking huge amonunt of Moolah at the box office, Gully Boy entered the prestigious 100 crores club in eight days.

Offering a tribute to the underground rappers Naezy and Divine, Gully Boy offers a rooted tale of struggle with characters like Murad aka Gully Boy played by Ranveer Singh and MC Sher essayed by Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Alia Bhatt plays the love interest of Ranveer Singh adding to the ensemble cast including Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma, and Amruta Subhash amongst others.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India and released across the country on 14th February.

