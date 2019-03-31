Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti bag the title of The Creative Powerhouse of the Year

bollywood

The dynamic duo Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti made noise with their two back to back projects that have been loved and appreciated from all quarters. Garnering accolades for its gripping storyline and apt setting, Made in Heaven is currently one of the most loved web series of India.

Gully Boy has created an uproar on social media as well as struck chords with the masses with the fresh and striking content. Owing to the remarkable projects that have wooed the audience across mediums, the filmmaker duo was honoured with the title of 'The Creative Powerhouse of the Year' at an award function in Mumbai.

Marking an association of the two filmmakers, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti began their production venture Tiger Baby and the first two outings, with an association with Excel Entertainment, have been yielding great fruits.

Being the first award for their projects, the title comes as an honour as well as happens to be all the more special. Zoya graced the red carpet donning the classy little black dress, paired with strap heels and accessorized with a clutch.

Zoya Akhtar took to her social media proudly flaunting the trophy as she captioned, "Roar".

The first quarter of the year 2019 is about to end and Zoya Akhtar has shined all the way through it with her projects 'Gully Boy, which has smashed the records at the box- office and Made In Heaven, being binge

watched by the audience proving to be the one of the most successful films and web series of the quarter.

Zoya Akhtar who has been ahead of her times with films Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do is now ruling the box office with Gully Boy and is making all right noise across quarters.

The Zoya Akhtar directorial is indomitable a testimony of which is seen at the Box Office along with immense appreciation from Audiences and critics alike. The woman with the Midas Touch, Zoya Akhtar has wowed critics with Gully Boy with raving reviews making news across all quarters already.

Over the years, Zoya Akhtar is known to treat the audience with a strong male character driven film which has slayed at the box office along with critical acclaims.

With a journey of four feature films, two short films, and one web series, Zoya Akhtar is one of the leading filmmakers who has carved her niche into the entertainment industry.

With the collaboration with Excel Entertainment, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby has created a mark with their very first two projects.

