Zoya Akhtar: Weddings offer critique of where society is headed

With Gully Boy behind her, director Zoya Akhtar explains why her next Made In Heaven is as much substance as style

Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar has a knack for inhabiting dramatically different worlds — if Gully Boy was set in the overcrowded lanes of Dharavi, her next Made In Heaven tells the story of Delhi's elite against the backdrop of weddings.

But the director asserts that once you scratch the glossy surface of the Kalki Koechlin, Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala starrer, the web series offers a biting commentary on our society.



Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Gully Boys

"I have a lot of friends in the wedding business, who would often tell me interesting stories. I told Reema [Kagti, one of the directors of the show] that it would be an interesting world to explore. Indian weddings are stunning, and they are also a great place to have a critique of where we come from and where the society is headed," says Akhtar of the Amazon Prime original.

Bring up the unanimous appreciation that Gully Boy received and the director admits that the success has been "overwhelming". "It did exceedingly well in the metros and overseas; I wasn't expecting repeat viewing," says the director, who intends to celebrate the success with a well-deserved holiday.



A still from Made In Heaven

