Zuber K Khan is looking forward to essaying the role of a superhuman in the show Manmohini

television

Zuber K Khan says he is a huge fan of supernatural thrillers and is looking forward to essaying the role of a superhuman in the fantasy drama show Manmohini

Zuber K Khan. Pic/instagram.com/zuberkkhan

Recently, viewers got to watch Mohini casting a spell on Ram while taking control over his senses. The show is set to take a one-year leap and introduce many twists and turns for its viewers. Post-leap, the storyline will focus on Ram and Mohini wherein Ram is now completely under the control of Mohini and has no memory of Siya or of being married to her.

On the other hand, Siya is now in a faraway land and she decides to go to Behraamgarh haveli disguised as Kaali so that Ram and Mohini don't recognise her. As love and drama ensue, a new character Vanraj will enter Siya's life and take her to Behraamgarh. Vanraj will be played by Zuber. Vanraj has special powers and is half-human and half-lion.

"Vanraj is a superhuman and he possesses this special ability to turn into a lion after he gets angry. The entire description of the character was something that drew me to the character," Zuber said in a statement.

"I am a huge fan of supernatural thrillers and essaying a superhuman is going to be extremely interesting," he added.

