11-Year-Old Musical Prodigy Jithen Arun Performs For The Cardiac-Primos Of India

Jithen Arun, an 11-year-old child prodigy hailing from Bangalore, is taking the world by storm with his exceptional talents and boundless enthusiasm. His recent performance at the Sri Siddhartha Advanced Heart Care Center & Kardiac Frontida in Tumkur mesmerized an audience of elite cardiac surgeons from across the country. With his extraordinary drumming skills, this young maestro has been capturing the hearts of audiences wherever he performs. Jithen's passion for drumming has been greatly influenced by the legendary drummer Sugarfoot, known for his work with icons such as Michael Jackson, Madonna, and Elton John. From the age of seven, Jithen fearlessly took to the stage, performing heavy metal music that is rarely tackled by someone his age. His ability to emulate the performances of renowned drummers has earned him accolades from audiences and musicians alike.

Jithen has repeatedly demonstrated his unparalleled musical abilities at various events organized in different locations. He went on to showcase his musical prowess on the shores of Vasco Da Gama Beach in Fort Kochi, where despite his tender age, he single-handedly captivated the vibrant crowd for an impressive three-hour show. Jithen has also flaunted his talent in various college festivals and shows, including one at SMS, the first B-school in South India, renowned for its international reputation. With an astounding turnout of over three thousand spectators, the gates had to be closed due to the overwhelming response. Jithen's performance left the crowd electrified, solidifying his position as a crowd-puller. He continued to make waves in the artistic realm by conducting a workshop at the internationally renowned Kochi Muziris Biennale, which is the largest art exhibition in the country and the biggest contemporary art festival in Asia. Being one of the youngest workshop conductors at the prestigious event remained a significant honor for him.

Jithen's remarkable achievements have not gone unnoticed by the media outlets. He has made appearances on several radio talk shows both in India and abroad, including Club FM 94.3 and Dubai Club FM 99.6. Additionally, he had the opportunity to host his own evening radio show as an RJ for Fever 104. His talent has also been presented on TV networks such as Asianet News and Mazhavil Manorama, further cementing his status as a rising star. Furthermore, one cannot overlook Jithen's unique fashion sense, as he has walked the ramps for internationally renowned brands like Paul Smith Junior and Timberland.

“It was an honor to see our child perform in front of such eminent surgeons,” Jithen’s parents expressed. The 3-day coronary workshop was conducted by Dr. Prof Milind Hote, AIIMS, First Robotic Cardiac Surgeon in India and Dr. Tameem Ahmed - Medical Director of Kardiac Frontida. The audience consisted of elite cardiac surgeons from all over India.