360DigiTMG: Your Path to Success in Data Science and AI Careers

360DigiTMG, a globally recognized leader in IT training, has introduced a groundbreaking Professional Data Science and AI with Placement Guarantee Program. The goal of this extensive program is to provide students with the knowledge and abilities they need to succeed in the fast-paced fields of data science and artificial intelligence, opening the door to lucrative careers in these emerging fields.

360DigiTMG is leading the way globally in offering expert training in many different fields. The institute, which was founded in 2013, is well-known in India and other countries. 360DigiTMG significantly transforms the careers of its students by continuously offering them an exceptional learning experience. It has branches in Malaysia, the United States, East Asia, Australia, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and the Middle East in addition to its main office in India.

Data Science and AI: A Trending Career

The combination of data science and AI has transformed businesses. Automation, output, cost reduction, and creativity are now common uses of AI. PWC predicts that AI will affect 50% of human jobs in five years, increasing demand for AI experts. AI job openings have increased by 119% in the past three years, doubling the demand for AI skills.

A growing emphasis is being placed on creating ethical and impartial AI technologies amid discussions about how AI will affect employment. Leading tech firms have created ethical committees to monitor AI's effects on society, including Microsoft and Google. Data silos have been dismantled by data management platforms, allowing businesses to gain insightful data. AI is also making it possible to customize services, especially in the finance industry, where analytics are essential for retaining customers.

The public cloud market is predicted to be dominated by AI platforms in the upcoming years as Google, AWS, and Microsoft expand their AI cloud offerings. More businesses will use real-time analytics to make data-driven decisions by spotting hidden patterns. Other fields experiencing rapid development include IoT applications, Patent Analytics, market sizing tools, and Earning Transcripts analysis.

360DigiTMG's Data Science & AI Professional Course with Placement Guarantee

Leading professionals in India have received training from 360DigiTMG. Through its outstanding training programs created to meet industry needs, the institute is dedicated to transforming careers. The curriculum of each certification program at 360DigiTMG is carefully crafted to reflect the most recent market trends.

The Professional Data Science and AI with Placement Guarantee Program provides a solid foundation in math, statistics, calculus, linear algebra, probability, data mining, and regression analysis. Along with NLP libraries and OpenCV for coding machine learning algorithms, the program also covers Python programming for data mining and machine learning.

The main strength of the program is its thorough discussion of machine learning, deep learning, and neural networks. This includes subjects like feedforward and backward propagation, activation functions, loss functions, non-linear activation functions, convolution neural networks (CNNs), recurrent neural networks (RNNs), GANs, reinforcement learning, and Q learning, as well as topics like activation functions, activation functions, and non-linear activation functions. For IT enthusiasts looking to design and develop AI applications, it is a complete package.

Each certification program's curriculum has been painstakingly created to be in line with current business trends. To provide students with practical experience, 360DigiTMG collaborates with renowned businesses like Panasonic India Innovation Center and Innodatatics, which is accredited by UTM, Malaysia. For concept review, students have access to a Learning Management System (LMS), and the institute provides 100% job assistance to help students land jobs at prestigious companies.

Key Features of the Professional Course in Data Science & AI with Placement Guarantee

Training by Trainers from ISB, IIT & IIM

300 Hours of Intensive Classroom & Online Sessions

300+ Hours of Practical Assignments

2+2 Capstone Live Projects

Live Free Webinars

Resume and LinkedIn Review Sessions

Data Science & AI course with certification

Lifetime LMS Access

24x7 Support

Job Placement in Data Science & AI fields

Complimentary Courses

Unlimited Mock Interview and Quiz Sessions

Hands-on Experience in Live Projects

Offline Hiring Events

Who Should Sign Up For The Program

Since its establishment, 360DigiTMG has helped countless people transform their careers by providing top-notch training opportunities.

The Professional Data Science and AI with Placement Guarantee Program is ideal for individuals aspiring to become Data Scientists, AI experts, Business Analysts, Data Analytics developers, recent graduates seeking careers in Data Science, Machine Learning, and AI, professionals transitioning into Data Science, academicians, researchers, and students entering the IT industry.

Since it was started, the program has attracted 3472 learners who have embarked on a journey towards a promising future in Data Science and AI, and yours could be the next success story.

For additional information about 360DigiTMG and its Professional Data Science and AI with Placement Guarantee Program, please visit https://360digitmg.com/.