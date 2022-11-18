5 Best 20,000 mAh Power Banks for Fast Charging

While power banks equip us with the ability to charge our smartphones and devices while on the move, waiting for the devices to get charged can be frustrating.

This is because most power banks take hours to charge our devices completely. Moreover, low-capacity power banks themselves tend to run out of juice frequently. Thus, it is wise to invest in a high-capacity power bank that comes with fast charging technology. Today, you can find 20,000 mAh power banks that support fast charging, which can power up your devices in just 2-3 hours. The power bank prices are also nominal, rendering them affordable.

Additionally, these power banks come with multiple safety layers for protection, safeguarding your devices – and the power bank itself – from short circuits and over-current situations. It is also prudent to invest in a power bank that comes with multiple input and output ports, and supports two-way charging. This allows you to charge the power bank while simultaneously charging your smartphone or tablet. If you are looking to buy the best power bank here is the consolidated list of power banks from various brands that can rely on for a smooth charging experience.

To help you find the ideal high-capacity power bank, we have curated a list of the five best 20,000 mAh power banks that come with fast charging technology.

Mi 20,000 mAh Power Bank 3i

This 20,000 mAh power bank from Mi is durable and extremely efficient. It comes with three output ports, allowing you to charge three devices simultaneously. Furthermore, the 18W fast charge support ensures that the devices are charged quickly. On the other hand, the Power Delivery support enables Type-C to Type-C charging output, along with Type-C to lightning charging across numerous devices. The Type-C port also acts as an input source, so you can recharge the power bank quickly. With 12 layers of advanced circuit protection, you can remain assured about the safety of the power bank – and the devices being charged. This power bank’s price is justified, given its long list of impressive features.

Realme 20,000 mAh Power Bank

This power bank from realme comes embossed with thousands of micro stripes, providing a grid texture that makes it easy to hold the device. Furthermore, the 18W quick charge feature of the realme 20,000 mAh power bank lets you power up devices quickly, while you can also quickly charge the power bank with the 18W adapter. The two Type-A ports and one Type-C port also allow you to charge multiple devices at the same time. Furthermore, you get a 2-in-1 charging cable with this power bank that lets you easily charge smartphones, gaming consoles and other accessories. Last but not least, the 14-layer circuit protection guarantees the safety of your power bank and the devices being charged by safeguarding them from short circuits, over-currents and other mishaps.

Redmi 20,000 mAh Power Bank

If you are looking for an affordable yet powerful model to charge your devices, you can rely on this Redmi power bank, which comes with a capacity of 20,000 mAh. The power bank’s price makes it a popular choice, and it also comes with a host of impressive features. The 18W fast charge support ensures your smartphone or tablet's quick and efficient charging. Furthermore, the dual input ports (micro USB and Type-C) and dual output ports provide greater convenience, as you can charge multiple devices and use different cables to charge the power bank. The two-way quick charge feature allows you to charge the power bank while simultaneously charging other devices.

Anker PowerCore 20,000 mAh Power Bank

Widely considered to be one of the best power banks available, the Anker PowerCore comes with world-renowned PowerIQ and Voltage Boost technologies. These combine to provide high-speed charging to a wide variety of devices. Furthermore, Anker’s MultiProtect Safety system safeguards the power bank and the devices from over and under-currents and other mishaps. This model is also universally compatible; that is, it can charge any device that one can charge using a USB port.

URBN 20,000 mAh Power Bank

If you are searching for a powerful yet pocket-friendly power bank, you have to consider the URBN 20,000 mAh power bank. The power bank’s price makes it an economical option, especially because it is travel-friendly owing to its compact body. This power bank comes with a 22.5W Super-Fast Charge feature, through which you can quickly charge your smartphone, tablet or any other device. Furthermore, this model supports multiple fast charging protocols such as Quick Charge (QC), VOOC, Dash Charge and Power Delivery (PD). Thus, you can quickly charge devices belonging to various brands that come with proprietary fast-charging technologies. Its soft-touch finish makes it convenient to hold and grip, while the LED indicator will let you know the power status of the power bank.

Whether you want to buy the realme 20,000 mAh power bank or the Mi 3i power bank – or a power bank from other top brands such as URBN and Ambrane, you can find them at competitive prices online. It is wise to consider its features, fast charge support, and the power bank’s price while making your purchasing decision.