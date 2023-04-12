5th Linnunrata Invitational Golf Tournament from the House of Vuenow

The golf course measuring approximately 142 acres is situated in the vicinity of Qutub Minar.

The House of Vuenow presents the 5th Linnunrata Invitational Golf Tournament

Qutab Golf Club offers a harmonious combination of a world-class golf course and ultra-modern clubhouse with integrated facilities such as a health club, gymnasium, well-stocked bar, relaxing lounge, multi Cuisine restaurant, party hall & terrace with a spectacular view of Qutub Minar. The golf course has been designed as a championship 18 Hole Golf Course. The picturesque view and the proximity to nature provide the right atmosphere for a soothing and relaxing game of golf. At the same time, the course has been designed to provide enough challenges both to the top pros and the weekend golfer.

The golf course measuring approximately 142 acres is situated in the vicinity of Qutub Minar. Every effort is taken to maintain the course at the highest recommended international standards and the management and the staff put in their best to achieve the best possible ever. Qutab Golf Club is a perfect spot for enjoying an elegant sport like golf.

The much-awaited Linnunrata Invitational Golf Tournament Season 5 is back and this time was played at one of the most stunning & breathtaking golf courses. The tournament was played on 8th April 2023 in the double Peoria StableFord format.

This is the running trophy and has already been played at Forest Hill Resorts in Chandigarh, followed by Naldehra Golf Club in Himachal Pradesh and then Royal Spring Golf Course, Srinagar, and Panchkula Golf Club in Panchkula. The USP of this fun-filled tournament is that every Four-Ball has one winner apart from the overall winner. The Nearest to the pin, longest drive, and straightest drive was also part of the competition list.

Talking of the tournament, the IGTA president, Mr. Rajan Sehgal said that “Such tournaments and events are an integral part of the promotion of tourism to the world. They bring the positive impact and are instrumental in showcasing any state as the destination for niche sports.”

Mr. Abhaydeep Singh Mutti – Director of Vuenow Group, the biggest Edge Data Centre company in India, said that associating with this sport has given them wings to connect to the right kind of sphere. The tournament aims at bringing like-minded people together for a day of competition & fun and increasing awareness of the emerging high-impact digitally powered opportunities for entrepreneurs, organizations, and communities.

Further giving details about the tournament, Mr. Munish Arora from Can & Able, the company behind the conceptualization of this tournament said that It was a gunshot tournament with 88 golfers teeing off at the same time for this running trophy. Apart from 72 Male golfers 16 female golfers also participated and enjoyed to the core. There was a total mix of the quality of golfers from Ambassadors of the countries to bureaucrats to businessmen to top officials of blue chip companies to senior officials of trade organizations.

The winner in each four-ball was Jaspreeth, Dibakar Sarkar, Rajiv Kumar Pandey IAS, Yuvraaj Singh Sodhi, Prithvi Raj Bijlani, Pavel Mehta, Gunjan Bijlani, Premjit Singh, Anjali Chawla, Prateek Bhardwaj, Waithaka Gachiri, Akhilesh Singh IFS, Ramesh Jalta, Harvinder Sagoo, Faith. J. Bette, Aso Lori, Changyong Lee, Gp Captain Amarjeet Singh, R S Rawal IRS, Rabina Chadha, Jeongmoon Hong, Sanjay Duttta, Rajan Sehgal & Kunal Singh.

The winner of the straightest drive was Dr. Sharmila Mishra. The winner of Nearest to the Pin was Ashish Chatterjee and the longest drive was won by Dr. Shrish Dutt Mishra. The overall lady champion was Ms. Amita Jalta and the Winner of this running trophy male was presented by team VueNow to Mr. Mahavir Singhvi IFS. The event was anchored by chirpy Aanya Singh and a performance by Rishika and her band. Vuenow promises to bring back the experience soon to other cities.