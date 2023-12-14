6 Influential Business Leaders of 2023

BrainAlive AI is a deep-tech company that leverages computer vision, NLP and bio-wearables to optimize engagement in the digital world and improve mental wellness.

It starts with the right leadership to start a business and carry on with it. Meet 2023’s most inspiring and dynamic business leaders who are making noise in the industry for all the right reasons.

Meet these five entrepreneurs who are dynamic in their own ways and have carved a niche for themselves:

1. Dr. Sujit Roy, Co-founder, BrainAlive AI (BAAI): NASA Impact, 10+ years R&D in Artificial Intelligence

Dr. Sujit Roy is a computer scientist and has over 10 years of experience in the AI/ML industry in global research organizations including NASA Impact, University of Manchester, etc. He is Co- founder of BrainAlive and leading the development of AI-Engine with data privacy using blockchain. He has been involved in designing vision based foundation models and brain-computer interface algorithms. He has also published multiple research publications in top peer reviewed journals. BrainAlive AI is a deep-tech company that leverages computer vision, NLP and bio-wearables to optimize engagement in the digital world and improve mental wellness.

Website: https://brainalive.ai/

2. Mr. Ankur Maheshwary, Founder, Director, Masti Zone

Ankur Maheshwary is a visionary entrepreneur and the founder and director of Masti Zone, a company dedicated to providing world-class entertainment experiences in the Indian subcontinent. Ankur Maheshwary is the driving force behind the success of Masti Zone, a chain of dynamic gaming zones with over 21 locations across India. These game zones offer a range of experiences, including 7D theatres, arcade, virtual reality gaming, ensuring that individuals can immerse themselves in captivating environments. Passionate about innovation and cutting-edge technology, Ankur Maheshwary spends a significant amount of time in research and development at his production factory in Gwalior. His team is responsible for developing and releasing groundbreaking concepts like Virtual Reality cricket and Surgical Strike in 7D. Furthermore, Ankur Maheshwary's team is involved in the curation of world-class animation projects and the implementation of advanced technologies such as hololens and augmented reality.

Website: https://www.modernmasti.com/

3. Mr. Gaurav Jalan, Founder & Director, Packman Packaging Pvt Ltd.

Mr Gaurav Jalan is the Founder and Director of Packman Packaging, one of the largest Indian packaging companies that has been serving some of the world’s eminent technology, pharmaceutical, retail, fast-moving consumer goods, food, courier, publication, organizations for the past 30 years. A brilliant academic, graphic designer and a graduate of India’s top management institute IMT Ghaziabad, Mr Jalan is a visionary businessman and an eminent spokesperson on matters related to the Indian Packaging industry. Under the leadership of Mr Gaurav, Jalan became India’s first e-commerce store for packaging solutions in the year 2002. Today, Packman Packaging manufactures more than one lakh of corrugated rolls, corrugated boxes, high-quality bubble sheets, safety/courier bags and more from its state of art manufacturing unit located in Delhi NCR region.

Website: https://www.packman.co.in/

4. Mr. Pulkit Malhotra, Founder & Head Perfume, Mocemsa

At the helm of Mocemsa's team stands an eminent perfumer, Pulkit Malhotra, a graduate of the prestigious Grasse Institute of Perfumery in Grasse, France. There, he was mentored by the master perfumer Max Gavarry, the creator of Prada's Amber fragrance. From design to concept, Pulkit personally pays close attention to the details and plays a pivotal role in ensuring that every product tells a story, whether it offers an escape, ignites romance, or revives a fond memory. Available on all leading channels online, when Mocemsa decided to expand its presence by entering the travel retail segment with its debut on the shelves of Delhi and Hyderabad Duty Free, Pulkit Malhotra stepped up to optimize the user experience, making it seamless. He uses his impeccable sense of perfection and a keen interest in designing spaces to create unforgettable brand experiences for customers.

Website: https://mocemsa.com/

5. Mr. Manish Tewari, Co-Founder, Spydra Technologies

Manish began his journey as an exceptional student at IIT Varanasi, where he honed his technical acumen and passion for innovation. In 2009, his entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-found Koovs.com, an e-commerce platform that disrupted the market. Under his leadership, Koovs.com secured over $20 million in funding and achieved a remarkable milestone by being listed on the UK stock exchange with a valuation of $100 million in 2013. In 2014, he co-founded Pokkt.com, delving into the realm of digital advertising and mobile app monetization. This venture soared to new heights, raising over $10 million in funding and solidifying its reputation as a visionary entrepreneur with an innate ability to identify untapped opportunities in the tech landscape. Fueling his passion for creating solutions that impact lives, he founded PiggyRide in 2019. With a vision to revolutionize transportation for children, this venture quickly gained traction, securing $3 million in funding and expanding its services to over 15 countries.

Now, as the spokesperson for Spydra, Mr. Manish Tewari continues to make waves in the tech world, bringing their wealth of knowledge and experience to propel Spydra's mission.

Website: https://www.spydra.app/

6. Ms. Tanuushka K Lal, COO of Kosmoderma Healthcare

Ms. Tanuushka is a distinguished business leader in India, having earned a place among the Top 30 Dynamic Business Leaders and currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Kosmoderma Healthcare, one of India’s leading healthcare providers, offering safe and affordable world-class procedures. She holds a degree in Hotel Management from the Netherlands and boasts an impressive 20+ years of experience in the hotel industry, both nationally and internationally. Her expertise shines through in her exceptional people management skills, coaching abilities, and leadership qualities. She is a strong advocate for nurturing leadership capabilities, firmly believing in their importance. She also possesses a keen foresight when it comes to revenue and ROI, and she excels in cost management. Her ability to maintain harmony and control across all organizational levels is truly commendable. With a postgraduate degree in Digital Marketing, Tanuushka K Lal is a progressive and self-driven professional whose contributions to the business world are undeniable.

Website: https://www.kosmoderma.com/