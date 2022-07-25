Aastha Gill And Bali's Song Balma Makes The Audience Groove To Its Tunes

Bali And Singer Aastha Gill Collaborate Together For Their First Single Togther, Balma. The Vibrant And Glitzy Song Released On 15th July 2022, And Has Created A Stir Amongst The Audiences. The Singer Duo Were Introduced To Each Other By Rapper Badshah After Which Song Balma Was Conceptulized. The Song Balma Has Been Released By Warner Music India.

Aastha Gill And Bali Got Candid With Mid Day And Here Is What They Had To Share.

Congratulations For The Song Balma. Can You Tell Us More About It?

Bali-With Balma I Wanted To Create A Dance Track With My Own Flavor.

Aastha- _Balma Has Happy, Dancing Vibe. It Is A Balefunc Genre. It Is A Colourful Summer Dance Song On Which Everyone Can Groove.

When Making The Video Or Finalising The Composition What Are The Elements Do You Keep In Mind?

Bali-The Composition Should Be Accessible & Easy For Everyone To Understand And Sing Along.

Aastha- When We Work On A Composition, There Is Nothing That We Keep In Mind. It Is Just That It Should Sound Good, Bali And I Know Technically What Sounds Right. While Creating Balma, We Had One Thing In Mind That The Song Has Colourful Vibes, We Made Sure That Everybody Appreciates The Song And Should Have A Smile On Their Faces After Listening To It.

You Guys Have Collaborated For The First Time. So How Did You Think Of It? Was It The Delhi Connection?

Bali- Definetely It Was The West Delhi Connection Between Us And We Became Good Friends Way Before We Made This Track Which Made The Process Fun.

Aastha- Yes This Is For The First Time That We Have Collaborated For A Song, It Was The Delhi Connection Indeed, To Be Precise West Delhi Connection. Badshah Bhai Was The Person Who Made Us Meet For The First Time And That Day We Decided To Collaborate Together As I Genuinely Love Bali's Style Of Rapping And I Feel He Is Super Talented.

You Both Have A Different Style. Can You Tell Us About Your Style Quotient

Bali- I Like To Keep Things Fun & Light Which Reflects Through My Music, I Have Always Wanted To Keep My Music Different From What Others Are Doing In The Market.

Aastha- Yes About My Style Quotient, I Think My Only Style Mantra Is That I Like To Keep It Quirky And Be Comfortable In What I Do.

Can We Get A Sneak Peak Into Your Upcoming Projects

Bali- My Next Project Is With Fotty Seven, We Have Cooked Up Something That Will Blow Your Mind And After That A Solo Commercial Track To Make People Bounce.

Aastha- I Do Not Think I Can Reveal Much, But I'll Say That I Have A Few Songs In Pipeline, Couple Of Them Are From Bollywood. There Is Nothing Locked Yet So I Cannot Say Much About It But It Will Be Out Soon.