Ace Bollywood singer Sourin Bhatt yet again attracts attention with his latest single titled “Prema Dhun.”

In his career so far, he has worked along with the who’s who of the Indian music industry and won hearts singing in different languages as well.

There are two kinds of people in the world; one set is called dreamers, and the other believers. Dreaming big is a huge part of the success one achieves in life, but without necessary actions and risks taken, one cannot pave his own path to growth and success in his chosen industry, shares one such self-made singer and musical artist named Sourin Bhatt from Kolkata, India, who today has become a well-known singing talent, and now has even turned into a performer nationally and globally. 1982 born in Kolkata, motivates and inspires many up-and-comers in the industry who vie to make their name prominent like him in music.

Sourin Bhatt has emerged as one of the finest talents in the Indian music scene in the last few years. He has been making a lot of positive noise as a singer, thanks to his latest hit single titled “Prema Dhun,” a new romantic track under Sidharth Music. Leading the song along with the female singer Pamela Jain, Prema Dhun has connected well with listeners and music lovers, so much so that it has already earned a massive over 1.1 million views on YouTube in just a few days. Check out the song here,

He recalls how as a kid, aged eight, he began falling in love with music and, at ten years, started taking professional music training. To follow his dreams, in 2000, he moved to Mumbai and started as a dubbing artist/Q voice singer for some of the famous singers of the industry back then. Later, he got his break as a dubbing artist for veteran Bollywood singer Udit Narayan and many others. Today, he can sing in six languages like Hindi, Gujarati, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Bengali and Nepali. As a lead singer, he debuted with the renowned music director Sanjeev Darshan, fame in movies like Mann, Hamara Dil Aap Ke Paas Hai, etc. So far, he has performed with the who’s who of the Indian music industry, from Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, and Abhijeet Bhattacharya to Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Mohammad Aziz, and Shravan Ji, to name a few, and has performed extensively doing more than 2000 shows across India and internationally.

His career highlights include singing the 2005 track “Mohabbat Ho Gayi Tumse” by Lara Music, starring Sanjay Dutt and Shamita Shetty and co-sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy. In 2009, he recorded for the title track of a Big Banner Movie produced By Shravan Rathod (Nadeem Shravan Fame), “KAASH MERE HOTE”, which topped the charts on Radio FM and Internet Bolly FM. In 2012, he sang for Munna Mange Memsaab. There is a list of tracks he has sung in Odia, Gujarati, Bengali and Nepali. Besides this, he even records for Bhojpuri songs and independent music recordings.

In all these years, Sourin Bhatt (@sourinbhattofficial) has remained a celebrated singer, winning the BEST Playback Singer State award in Odisha in 2018 while being a judge on popular singing reality shows.