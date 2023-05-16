Breaking News
DRDO scientist may have shared critical info in person also
CBI to grill Sameer Wankhede in Delhi this week
Mid-day Investigation: In Kurla, illegal share autos make Rs 500 per single trip
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 84 crore on pre-emptive strike against potholes ahead of monsoon
Metro Line 1 hit by brief AC failure
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Actor Manasvi Sharma Takes Acting Inspiration From Live Theatre Performances

Actor Manasvi Sharma Takes Acting Inspiration From Live Theatre Performances

Updated on: 16 May,2023 03:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

She further says, “I strive to work on projects that support a cause or that can have an impact on society.

Actor Manasvi Sharma Takes Acting Inspiration From Live Theatre Performances

Manasvi Sharma


“The Theatre is a spiritual and social X ray of its time. The theatre was created to tell people the truth about life and social status” - Stella Adler


Manasvi Sharma who hails from Himachal Pradesh in India, gives credit to theatre for inspiring her as an actor. The actress says, “I love seeing plays and watch characters played live. I also like to watch documentaries, movies for character study. I read autobiographies to know more about acting. I also like read plays and watch movies to learn more.”



She further says, “I strive to work on projects that support a cause or that can have an impact on society. Short film ‘Preet’ that I worked in as a lead was on Marital Rape. I felt shackled even thinking about what so many women go through in their lives. However, at the same time, it pushed me to realize why I wanted this story to be told. Another film I worked in as a lead ‘Inedible’, dealt with Pica, a compulsive eating disorder for non-food items.”


Opening up about her key acting projects, Manasvi Sharma says, “I’m trained at Stella Adler Studio of Acting, New York and Art of Acting Studio, L.A. My most notable works in Films include Preet short film, Manpreet short film, Inedible Short film, Tikka Dilemma and many more. Preet and Manpreet are currently being screened at different film festivals. In Plays my most notable work includes, Spiritual Storyteller in Legend of the Chalk circle (Off-Off Broadway), Samant in Silence the Court is in Session at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, A Sketch of New York, Kai in Hold Steady by Tira Palmquist at Stella Adler Studio, Metamorphoses at Art of Acting studio, Manon in Sonnez Les Matines (Off-Off Broadway), Commercial for Remitly and many more.”

Talking of her upcoming projects, Manasvi shares, “I have few short films and commercial to be working in coming weeks. I wish to play characters that are inspired from real life and can bring positive change in society. Thus, I wish to continue working on projects that can support a cause.”

 

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK