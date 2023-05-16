Actor Manasvi Sharma Takes Acting Inspiration From Live Theatre Performances

She further says, “I strive to work on projects that support a cause or that can have an impact on society.

Manasvi Sharma

“The Theatre is a spiritual and social X ray of its time. The theatre was created to tell people the truth about life and social status” - Stella Adler

Manasvi Sharma who hails from Himachal Pradesh in India, gives credit to theatre for inspiring her as an actor. The actress says, “I love seeing plays and watch characters played live. I also like to watch documentaries, movies for character study. I read autobiographies to know more about acting. I also like read plays and watch movies to learn more.”

She further says, “I strive to work on projects that support a cause or that can have an impact on society. Short film ‘Preet’ that I worked in as a lead was on Marital Rape. I felt shackled even thinking about what so many women go through in their lives. However, at the same time, it pushed me to realize why I wanted this story to be told. Another film I worked in as a lead ‘Inedible’, dealt with Pica, a compulsive eating disorder for non-food items.”

Opening up about her key acting projects, Manasvi Sharma says, “I’m trained at Stella Adler Studio of Acting, New York and Art of Acting Studio, L.A. My most notable works in Films include Preet short film, Manpreet short film, Inedible Short film, Tikka Dilemma and many more. Preet and Manpreet are currently being screened at different film festivals. In Plays my most notable work includes, Spiritual Storyteller in Legend of the Chalk circle (Off-Off Broadway), Samant in Silence the Court is in Session at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, A Sketch of New York, Kai in Hold Steady by Tira Palmquist at Stella Adler Studio, Metamorphoses at Art of Acting studio, Manon in Sonnez Les Matines (Off-Off Broadway), Commercial for Remitly and many more.”

Talking of her upcoming projects, Manasvi shares, “I have few short films and commercial to be working in coming weeks. I wish to play characters that are inspired from real life and can bring positive change in society. Thus, I wish to continue working on projects that can support a cause.”