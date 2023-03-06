Breaking News
Mumbai witnesses dust storm, videos surface on social media
Holi 2023: Mumbai Metro Services to run as per special timetable, details here
IIT Bombay student's death: No caste-based discrimination, says inquiry panel
Rains likely in districts of Thane, Palghar, Nashik: IMD Mumbai
"Like Taliban and al-Qaeda..." Sanjay Raut on ED-CBI raids against oppostion
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Actor Mayur Mehta Makes Directorial Debut AKS

Actor Mayur Mehta Makes Directorial Debut "AKS"

Updated on: 06 March,2023 08:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

RPM Motion Pictures presents 'AKS...within you', a thought-provoking film that sheds light on the struggles of the human psyche.

Actor Mayur Mehta Makes Directorial Debut


The movie follows the journey of a character who has lost his way and is desperately trying to find himself. Despite his struggles, he learns to listen to his inner voice and finds his own 'AKS' (reflection) that guides him to rediscover himself.


The film is a reminder that it is important to pay attention to our inner voice and not lose hope, even in the darkest of times. With its captivating storyline and powerful performances, 'AKS...within you' has garnered critical acclaim and several awards. The film has been awarded Best Experimental Film and Best Actor at the Cotton City International Film Festival, and Best International Short Film at the HOHO International Film Festival.



The film has also been officially selected for the prestigious Lift-Off Filmmaker Sessions at Pinewood Studios in 2023. Directed by the talented Mayur Mehta and starring Anuj Khurana in the lead role, 'AKS...within you' promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience. The film was released on RPM motion pictures YouTube channel.


Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK