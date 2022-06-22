Alice Blue Completes 15th Year of Operations

Supports over 1.5 lakhs active traders and more than 10,000 partners every day

Alice Blue, one of the pioneers of discount broking in India, has completed 15 years of operation in the country. The company is India’s 6th largest brokerage by its sheer trade volume. Founded in 2006, Alice Blue is present in over 20 locations and services over 1.5 lakhs active traders and more than 10000 partners on a daily basis. Alice Blue has also been awarded as "Top 3 contributors in Equity Derivatives” by NSE in 2021.

They started with the goal of breaking all barriers that traders and investors face in stock broking domain in terms of transparency in price, support, technology and reliability on the individual brokers.

The company is steered by a dynamic leadership team lead by, Sidhavelayutham M., the Founder and CEO, who holds an MBF from the India Institute of Finance and Rajesh K., Director – overseeing customer service & sales development.

Alice Blue offers a host of web and app based trading products that are smart and simple to use. The company offers the ANT – An advanced (Web & App) based Trading Platform for its users which offers the convenience of trading even on the go. This has the unique feature of offering seamless trading even from remote places with low internet speeds.

‘Trade Store,’ from Alice Blue is India’s biggest marketplace of web & app-based trading products aimed at catering to customized, smart, and smooth trading options for traders, investors, and strategists. Here users can benefit from the various algorithm-based products to build and automate customized trading strategies.

Alice Blue also offers a web-based ‘Trade School’ – A knowledge platform for anyone who wants to learn about stock and commodity markets online. This platform acts as a gateway for technical, financial & trading literacy and knowledge enhancement through a series of courses by market and technical experts. It features free as well as paid courses.

The company has the distinction of being the discount brokerage charging just Rs.15 for Equity Intraday, Futures, and Options Equity delivery and Mutual Funds. And also introduced the industry’s first 2-sided referral Program. In this, You and Your referred one will receive 10% cashback for 30 days + 10% commission on brokerage for a lifetime.

Another strong motivator for customer addition is the availability of new products and services that makes trading and investment easier. Some recent offerings include Equity SIP and Pledging of shares without a POA.

With Equity SIP, customers can simply build a basket and fill it with stocks of their choice to start a SIP. It offers the convenience of orders being punched at a specific time each day. Orders can also be punched on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis to suit their requirement. Pledging shares via Alice Blue is now simple and straightforward and can be done without a POA. With this, the company has done away with the need to submit the POA and wait until EOD just to get the OTP for authorization.

In addition to the online services offered, Alice blue services are also available across 16 major cities through 12,000 associates to assist with the physical presence of any requirement of customers who wish to trade and invest in the stock market.