Are You Looking For Natural Therapy? Find Doctors To Herbal Products- All In One App

Mumbai-based entrepreneur Avneet Bhatia is an advocate of natural healing. What started as a quest to find a solution to her own health issues later turned into her passion. The SOM, IIT Bombay alumnus grew up with fitness and sports enthusiasts as she comes from an Army family. A few years ago, Avneet adopted yoga and Ayurveda to recover from her health problems and it was a transforming journey for her.

Later, she joined a course on natural therapy with an aim to take the ancient health treasure to all and that’s how Naturefit came to existence in 2021. The preventive healthcare app offers natural therapies, herbal products, consultation, wellness items and baby care products on its platform.

Today, Avneet Bhatia, the CEO of NatureFit, is leading a movement towards a healthier India. She was highly disappointed by the modern medicines and their side effects. A solution, a combination of natural therapies and ancient practices like yoga, helped her to overcome health issues and that inspired her to come up with a preventive healthcare startup.

NatureFit is a holistic health ecosystem, a place where one can find everything for your health journey. Specialising in alternative healing and complementary therapies such as Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga, Nutrition, Physiotherapy and more, NatureFit offers a holistic approach to well-being. The users can find the nearest certified practitioner for these therapies, consult with them online or in clinic , can order products which are Natural, organic across 100 plus brands and get them delivered to your home , take fitness challenges, analyse your health parameters and more.

The most important value addition is to provide credibility and authentication to the doctors, practitioners and products, from users’ perspective as still people who want to move to these Healthcare systems are doubtful of what they will be getting. This is major gap this startup is trying to address for users

Currently over 1 Lakh customers are using NatureFit. The app has positively influenced the lives of over 1,00,000 individuals, providing holistic health solutions. Collaborating with over 10,000 doctors, NatureFit ensures that alternative healing practices are accessible to people nationwide. NatureFit partners with over 120 trusted brands to deliver quality products and services to its customers. With over 600 positive Google reviews, Nature Fit’s effectiveness in promoting holistic well-being is recognized by its satisfied customers.

Engaging with workplaces, NatureFit has conducted over 100 health camps, promoting wellness among employees. NatureFit has successfully partnered with multiple corporations, expanding its reach and impact.

NatureFit now has a plan for going Global with AI and Ayurveda. NatureFit aims to reach people globally, bringing its unique blend of alternative healing and complementary therapies to a wider audience. The company plans to combine the power of artificial intelligence (AI) with the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda, introducing a new approach to holistic healing. This approach aims to provide personalized and effective health solutions worldwide.

Nature Fit’s journey is a powerful example of how holistic healing can transform lives. As they continue to make a positive impact, the company remains dedicated to its goal of creating a disease-free world, one person at a time.