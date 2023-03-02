Carrera Eyewear Collaborates With Prowl, The Active Lifestyle Brand Of Tiger Shroff To Launch The ‘Carrera X Prowl’ Eyewear Collection

Carrera the renowned Italian lifestyle and sports eyewear brand has announced its collaboration with Prowl, the famous active lifestyle brand of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has launched the ‘Carrera x Prowl’ eyewear collection.

Through this association Carrera aims to widen its appeal among aspiring young customers and millennial groups that live by their own rules and approach life standing out from the crowd. With Tiger Shroff as the face of Carrera Prowl, the new collection incorporates the bold and unique sense of style of the wearers and will be extensively promoted via all channels to strengthen the brand presence across India.

On the announcement of this association, Ashutosh Vaidya, Managing Director, Safilo India Pvt. Ltd. said “We are delighted to partner with one of India’s most promising lifestyle brands – Prowl by Tiger Shroff that has witnessed unprecedented popularity among the youth within a short span, owing to the star who stands as an icon of dedication and a fit lifestyle for the youth, having continuously inspired many to follow the path. Prowl revolves around having a feeling of power, confidence, and continuity that perfectly embodies the brand values of Carrera. I am confident that the Carrera Prowl collection will be hugely popular among sports and lifestyle enthusiasts and will be particularly embraced by millennials. Especially with someone like Tiger behind it, who has great appeal among the kids, youth and also the masses, it is going to be an exciting association."

“Carrera is the perfect embodiment of Prowl as it genuinely connects with its bold, cheerful, and fearless outlook. I am honored to partner with Carrera which is synonymous with pioneering design and a great legacy and super excited to endorse the Carrera Prowl collection. I have always been an outdoor person and have a keen fascination for eyewear. Carrera Prowl is a personification of me and a perfect lifestyle accessory for the youth who is always on the move” said Tiger Shroff.

Carrera x Prowl collection:

The C Logo Easy series from Carrera Prowl represents the most recognizable shapes of the active concept that are newly interpreted to embody the iconic designs in a more contemporary way. Dedicated to a younger and more sportive target, these models take inspiration from the sportswear industry bearing contrasting colours and lightweight materials that make them unique, thanks to the iconic C on the temples.

Bi-injected styles from Carrera x Prowl apply technical features that combined together ensure to offer to the wearer comfort and durability paired with the perfect fitting. On top, flexible hinges ensure additional grip for any outdoor sports activity.

About Carrera:

Carrera is the flagship brand of Safilo Group, Italy. Synonymous with pioneering design and outstanding quality - Carrera is a statement brand since 1956 for people who live by their own rules, continuously defying themselves and proudly approaching life standing out from the crowd. Carrera Collection is composed by three main product families: CARRERA FLAG, the boldest expression of Carrera inspired by the archives with an eye on fashion and always one step ahead, CARRERA SIGNATURE, the brand's evolution combining classic shapes with a dash of urban lifestyle and CARRERA ACTIVE reinterpreting the brand's roots in sport with a street style attitude.

About Prowl:

Prowl is an active lifestyle brand of Tiger Shroff. It not just curated to be referred to as just another brand. It's a lifestyle. A lifestyle which does not only cater to a specific set of people but everyone. The brand symbolizes a way of living which brings discipline, calm, movement, confidence and comfort.

About Safilo

Established in 1934 in Italy's Veneto region, Safilo Group is one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets. The Group designs and manufactures its collections by blending stylistic, technical and industrial innovation with quality and skillful craftsmanship. With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Portland, to its company-owned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets the highest quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms, in line with the Group's development strategies.

Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses own core brands: Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh Street. Licensed brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, Carolina Herrera, Chiara Ferragni, Dsquared2, Eyewear by David Beckham, Fossil, havaianas, HUGO, Isabel Marant, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, kate spade new york, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, PORTS, rag&bone, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour.

The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Euronext Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2021, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 969.6 million.

Visit: https://www.carreraworld.com/