Chartered Accountants deserve the highest social recognition and respect, Ex debito justitiae - Supreme Court Lawyer, Dr Kislay Panday

In today's society, the role of Chartered Accountants (CAs) has become increasingly important in the financial landscape.

Dr Kislay Panday

CAs play a critical role in ensuring the accuracy and transparency of financial statements and audits. They also provide valuable financial advice and support to individuals and businesses, making them a vital part of the economy. Despite this, CAs often do not receive the recognition and respect they deserve.

As a Supreme Court Lawyer, I have had the opportunity to work with numerous CAs and have seen firsthand the invaluable contribution they make to society. It is time to recognize their critical role and give them the respect they deserve. Ex debito justitiae, it is the obligation of society to acknowledge and appreciate their contributions.

CAs are experts in accounting, auditing, taxation, and finance, and they must pass rigorous exams and maintain a high level of professional standards to earn their certification. They are entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the financial integrity of businesses and individuals, and their work has a direct impact on the financial well-being of society as a whole.

Furthermore, CAs provide an array of financial services, such as investment advisory, risk assessment, and financial planning, to individuals and businesses, making them an integral part of the economic ecosystem. They are a vital resource for entrepreneurs and businesses who need advice on financial matters, and their expertise often plays a significant role in the success or failure of a business.

Despite their importance, CAs often do not receive the recognition and respect they deserve. In some cases, they are viewed as merely number crunchers, lacking the creative or strategic skills that other professionals may possess. This view is not only incorrect but also unfair, as CAs must possess a broad range of skills to be effective in their roles.

It is time for society to recognize and appreciate the role of CAs in the financial landscape. One way to do this is by creating more awareness about their work and the valuable services they provide. We must also recognize the rigorous education and training that CAs undergo to become certified, ensuring that only the best professionals enter the field.

In conclusion, CAs are a vital part of society and play a critical role in ensuring the financial well-being of individuals and businesses. They deserve the highest level of social recognition and respect, ex debito justitiae. As a society, we must work towards creating greater awareness of their important contributions and recognizing the rigorous education and training they undergo. It is only by doing so that we can truly give CAs the recognition and respect they deserve.