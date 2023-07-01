Chharu Dhingra makes it to the list of Brands Impact Golden Glory Awards 2023

The Golden Glory Awards, presented by the prominent branding firm Brands Impact, celebrates individuals and organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chharu Dhingra, an expert in Reiki Healing, Astrology, and Tarot Card Reading, was recognized with the "Spiritual Leadership Excellence Award in Tarot and Astrology" at the Golden Glory Awards 2023 ceremony held on June 24th at the Leela in Mumbai. The event was graced by Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra as the chief guest, and numerous other luminaries from the Indian Film and Television Fraternity, including Shriya Saran, Rajpal Yadav, Gauahar Khan, Karishma Tanna, Maanvi Gagroo, Madalsa Sharma, Isha Talwar, Sudhanshu Pandey, and many others.

The Golden Glory Awards, presented by the prominent branding firm Brands Impact, celebrates individuals and organizations who have attained success and raised the bar of professionalism nationwide through persistent determination and enthusiasm in their respective fields. The awards recognize the hard work, talent, and creativity of these individuals and organizations.

Chharu Dhingra has more than twelve years of professional experience in spiritual healing, tarot and astrology under the brand name "Pramay Healing" . She serves as a mediator between the Divine and souls on Earth, helping them achieve balance in their chakras and emotional, financial, spiritual, and physical well-being.

This achievement reaffirmed Chharu's commitment to her purpose and the impact she has made on the lives of others through her healing abilities. Chharu says, “I am extremely delighted to receive this honor and also grateful to the Divine for all the trust and love that has been put in me. This award is ofcourse a beautiful recognition of my passion but also a great motivation to make a greater impact and heal more people with my work!”

Chharu, who grew up in a modest background in Amritsar, exhibited remarkable intuition and empathy from a young age. To support her family financially, she started teaching children when she was only eight years old. Despite facing financial limitations and societal pressures, Chharu's desire to make a positive impact grew stronger. While juggling marriage, motherhood, and a corporate job, she pursued her passion for healing and spirituality.

Chharu's extensive studies in diverse modalities, including reiki, astrology, tarot reading, and more, enabled her to discover her innate ability to channel energies that benefit others. She has trained and employed several women who faced challenging situations in life, healing them and helping them overcome trauma to become independent healers.

Starting from a small practice in Calcutta, Chharu now provides healing and counseling services to well-known celebrities, businessmen, and industrialists. Through her spiritual healing brand, she promotes holistic well-being and offers a comprehensive solution to recurring issues, helping individuals find balance and alignment from within. Chharu's uplifting journey highlights the power of healing, spirituality, and making a positive impact, encouraging individuals to explore their passions and strive towards a better world.