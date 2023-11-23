Dietitian Kajal Aggarwal shares few Winter Care Diet Tips for your overall wellbeing

Dietitian Kajal Aggarwal is a well-known expert in winter nutrition and has some great tips for keeping you on track.

Dietitian Kajal Aggarwal

Winter is a time when the body needs extra care and attention. The cold weather can dry out the skin, make you more vulnerable to illness, and lower energy levels. That's why it's important to eat a healthy diet that will help you stay warm, healthy, and energized throughout the season. Dietitian Kajal Aggarwal is a well-known expert in winter nutrition and has some great tips for keeping you on track.

Stay Hydrated

ADVERTISEMENT

Staying hydrated is crucial in winter as the dry air can rapidly dehydrate. Aim to drink eight glasses of water per day, and more if you're exercising or sweating. You can also get fluids from other sources, such as fruits, vegetables, and herbal teas.

Eat Plenty of Fruits and Vegetables

Dietitian Kajal recommends consuming at least five servings of fruits and vegetables daily, including winter varieties like oranges, grapefruits, kiwi, apples, spinach, and kale, to boost immunity and protect against illnesses.

Include Healthy Fat

Healthy fats are essential for good skin hydration, cold protection, and energy, and should be included in every meal and snack, according to Dietitian Kajal.

Choose Whole Grains

Whole grains are a good source of fibre, which can help keep you feeling full as they contain important nutrients such as B vitamins, iron, and magnesium. Dietitian Kajal recommends swapping out refined grains for whole grains whenever possible. Some good choices include whole-wheat bread, brown rice, quinoa, and oats.

Limit Sugar and Processed Foods

Sugar and processed foods can provide a quick burst of energy, but they can also make you feel lousy. They can also contribute to weight gain and other health problems. Dietitian Kajal recommends limiting your intake of sugary drinks, processed snacks, and fast food.

Make Healthy Swaps

You can make small changes to your diet that can have a big impact on your health, such as swapping out regular soda for water or unsweetened tea, white rice for brown rice and white bread for whole-wheat bread.

Make Time for Meals and Snacks

It's important to make time for meals and snacks, even when you're busy. This will help you avoid getting too hungry and making unhealthy choices. Dietitian Kajal Aggarwal recommends planning your meals and snacks ahead of time so you have healthy options on hand.

Listen to Your Body

Your body will tell you what it needs. If you're feeling tired, hungry, or cold, eat something. If you're feeling overheated, drink some fluids. Pay attention to your body's cues and make healthy choices that will help you feel your best.

The Bottom Line

Winter is a time to enjoy cozy nights by the fire, warm cups of cocoa, and the company of loved ones. It's also a time to take care of yourself and make healthy choices that will help you stay warm, healthy, and energized throughout the season. By following the tips in this article, you can make sure that your diet is supporting your health and well-being all winter long.

Website -https://dieticiankajal.com/about-dietician-kajal/

Contact - +91 7291845164

Address- 3rd floor, Chawla Complex, 920/1, Desh Bandhu Gupta Rd, Near Jankanlyan Medical centre, Block 57, Karol Bagh, Delhi, 110005