Director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput's "Do Ajnabee" is Going to Release Very Soon, Know About his Incredible Journey

From Mathura to Mumbai, Bollywood renowned director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput has come a long way in the world of cinema.

He, being one of the different students during his school and college, has always hated the regular jobs, yet for earning he worked professionally as a teacher. But he was always having that bug of doing something creative and unique.

With a bunch of dreams and an urge to bring a change in his monotonous lifestyle, he came to Mumbai. To pursue his career in the magical world of cinema, with a good writing style, he started assisting directors and filmmakers during his initial years. After years of hard work and struggle, he directed his first movie named "Blood Relation", he struggled a lot while taking the production phase. However, hard work always pays off and his first film got released in 2015.

His movie "Do Ajnabee" is going to hit the theatre very soon and he is quite confident that this movie will leave a great impact. Talking about the film "Do Ajnabee" he said, this film is a murder mystery in which Arya Babbar and Aman Batla and Aman Yatan Verma will be seen as the main lead along with the debut of actress Anu Mitra as the female lead. He said this movie is full of suspense and thriller which will evolve step by step till the end.

Apart from this, he praised every character of the movie, especially Anu Mitra as he said it never felt like she is working for the first time as an actress in a movie.

Sanjeev Kumar Rajput has done his schooling in Mathura and completed his graduation in Delhi. One of his most recent releases "Haunted Hills" in 2020 has also received very positive reviews from the audience and soon he is going to release two more films on Amazon in the same month named "Gotakhor" and "Damned Graveyard". Gotakhor is yet again a murder mystery and Damned Graveyard will give you chills with its horror story. He believes that one should not be stuck with a single genre, he has released movies in different genres and his next movie will be of the comedy genre named"Manihaar", the shooting has begun.

Discussing nepotism he said, nepotism is there in Bollywood but it's not bad because children learn from their parents. Even my daughter learned the way I write and work at a very young age and if she will be talented enough to pursue her career in the same, I will support her. If there is talent, then there is no negative definition of nepotism.

He urged the audience to watch the movie not only his but all the movies which come on the platforms as it consists of a lot of hard work. He says, don't make perceptions or boundaries, that you should watch the movie of a particular actor or director only. Do watch the debutant actors' films, every kind of movie because every movie maker gives a lot of effort in compiling and presenting it in front of the audience. I am sure they all will love my film "Do Ajnabee".

