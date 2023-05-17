DJ Nitish Gulyani: Internationally Acclaimed DJ and Official DJ of Badshah.

Renowned DJ Nitish Gulyani, born on August 24, 1993, has earned international acclaim for his exceptional talent behind the decks.

DJ Nitish Gulyani

Nitish Gulyani, known by his stage name DJ Nitish Gulyani, has established himself as a leading figure in the music industry, captivating audiences worldwide with his electrifying performances. DJ Nitish Gulyani's collaboration with India's leading music labels such as T-Series, Zee Music Company, Speed Records, VYRL Originals and Times Music has propelled him to the forefront of his peers.

What sets DJ Nitish Gulyani apart is not only his remarkable skills but also his association with the illustrious artist Badshah. As an official DJ of Badshah, Nitish has worked closely with the renowned Indian rapper and music producer, adding his distinctive touch to their collaborations.

Hailing from a small town, Nitish Gulyani's journey to success is a testament to his relentless dedication and passion for music. He honed his craft from an early age, experimenting with various genres and techniques to develop his own unique style. His relentless pursuit of excellence propelled him to the international stage, where he quickly gained recognition for his exceptional talent.

Over the years, DJ Nitish Gulyani has performed at numerous prestigious events and music festivals, enthralling audiences with his dynamic mixes and infectious energy. His ability to read the crowd and create an immersive musical experience has made him a sought-after DJ for high-profile events, both in India and abroad.

Collaborating with Badshah, one of the biggest names in the Indian music industry, has further elevated Nitish's career. Their seamless synergy has resulted in several chart-topping hits, solidifying their status as a formidable duo. Nitish's contributions as Badshah's official DJ have enhanced the sonic landscape of their collaborations, adding an extra layer of creativity and excitement. The success of DJ Nitish Gulyani extends beyond his association with Badshah. His solo performances have garnered widespread acclaim, earning him a dedicated fan base across the globe. Nitish's ability to seamlessly blend various genres and his infectious stage presence have made him a crowd favorite wherever he performs.

Excitement is brewing in the music industry as Jjust Music prepares to release an electrifying remix of the popular track "Haaye Ve." This time, the remix is skillfully crafted by DJ Nitish Gulyani, known for his exceptional talent in merging diverse musical elements. Anticipation is high for this remix, as Jjust Music promises an infectious blend of music and beats that will have listeners hooked from the very first note.

With his passion, talent, and association with Badshah, DJ Nitish Gulyani is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in the global music scene. As his fan base continues to grow, so does the anticipation for his upcoming projects and performances, promising an exciting future for this remarkable artist.