Dr Manju Sheth- A pioneering name.

24 November,2022
It is indeed very rare to find a doctor with a humane approach and a personal touch. A doctor for someone for whom a person is much more than patient.

Dr Manju Sheth


Dr Manju Sheth is a Denver-based internalist with 21 years of expertise. She believes in listening to patients before initiating any treatment. This quality makes her unique from others in her field. She is one of the best doctors at Lahey hospital, who is highly recommended by everyone.




Apart from being a doctor, she also dons the hat of an entrepreneur and a philanthropist. The topics close to her heart include preventive medicine and women’s health. Her excellence in the field of medicine has left a deep impact on her patients and they keep coming back to her.


She is also a gifted writer who pens down her thoughts in her columns: Movers and shakers. She has written several articles on medicine making her a household name in the Indian American community. Her work in the field of women’s empowerment is commendable as it acts as a strength booster.

She has gained immense success from her talk show, Chai with Manju, where she interviews prominent personalities. A show which focuses on the journey rather than a person.

Dr Sheth is very special indeed and a prominent name in the Indian American community. Her work and talk show hold inspirational value encouraging one to move ahead in life. It is indeed a pleasure to know and work with her. According to her patients and listeners, she is a welcome change from the traditional Doctor.

