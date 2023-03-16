Dr. Sheetal Nair on How to acquire the Midas Touch in Life

The celebrated author, entrepreneur and story teller Dr. Sheetal Nair was recently invited as a keynote speaker at INS Hamla, Mumbai on the 3rd of March, 2023.

Having successfully published three National Bestsellers so far viz. ‘The Monk’s Secret’, ‘The Midas Touch’ and ‘The Subtle Art of Not Thinking’, the renowned and acclaimed author Dr. Nair conducted a captivating and riveting session titled ‘The Midas Touch – The Money Journey’ before an exuberant and high-spirited audience comprising of the Indian Navy, Indian Army, Indian Coast Guard and the Foreign Naval Officers.

In an hour-long session, Dr. Nair expounded on how to acquire the Midas Touch in life or achieving a wealthy lifestyle, and unravelled and threw light upon the 3 things required for the same. He elucidated about wealth as a concept, how it’s different for every individual while certain essential elements remain uniformly the same for one and all, namely, one’s happiness, success, and a consistently positive outlook towards life. According to him, all of these things can be attained by first and foremost differentiating between one’s needs and wants. Secondly, he said, a person should be able to make and shape one’s own choices irrespective of the prevailing market prices at a particular point of time. The third and the most important thing in line according to him is for a person to be able to understand and take action at the right time, i.e., to call the shots vis-à-vis spending one’s wealth.

Dr. Nair further went on to accentuate and highlight the difference between saving and investing and explained how by saving, one does not beat inflation, however, via investing, not just inflation is arrested but a person also ends up making a profit. He ended the session by enthusiastically and vehemently pointing out the most imperative key to attain happiness being “An investment in one’s own self” and encouraged the gathering to do it as a way of life.

In a colloquy post event, Dr. Nair was proud and elated to have conducted a session with the men & women in uniform and stated, “It was a highly amazing and enriching experience to conduct a session for officers from the Indian Armed Forces and the Naval officers of the Friendly Foreign Countries . The audience was very warm and welcoming as was the host. Captain R Praveen Kumar, Training Captain, INS Hamla further added, “As wonderful as the session was for me, I hope it was the same for my delightful audience too and I hope that they gained something out of it in the same manner as I did.”

An MBA holder from Symbiosis International University, Pune, Dr. Nair is an intellectual with a perennial zeal for learning and his exemplary oratory skills have earned him a Nationwide repute as a renowned TEDx speaker of late.