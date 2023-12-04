FALAK NAAZ -Grand Inauguration of Kolkata's Premier Hair Stylist: Falak Naaz's Exclusive Barrackpur Shop

Falak Naaz boasts an impressive social media presence with 1.3 million followers on YouTube and a significant following on Instagram.

Falak Naaz

Kolkata witnessed a glamorous affair as the renowned hair stylist, Falak Naaz, celebrated the grand inauguration of her exclusive Barrackpur shop. With a decade of expertise in transforming the locks of both ordinary individuals and celebrities, Falak Naaz has become a household name not only in Kolkata but across borders.

From catering to the hair needs of common people to styling the tresses of Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities, Falak Naaz has carved a niche for herself in the hair styling industry. Her journey, spanning over a decade, has earned her a reputation that extends beyond geographical boundaries, with clients traveling from different countries seeking her artistic touch.

Falak Naaz boasts an impressive social media presence with 1.3 million followers on YouTube and a significant following on Instagram. Her skills and transformations have not only gained her recognition but have also made her a social media sensation.

The Barrackpur shop's inauguration was a star-studded event, attended by celebrities from both Bollywood and Tollywood. The shop promises to bring a touch of glamour and sophistication to the local community, offering world-class hair styling services.

In a statement, Falak Naaz expressed her excitement about the new venture, saying, "I am thrilled to bring my passion for hair styling to Barrackpur. This shop is not just a salon; it's a place where we create transformations, boost confidence, and celebrate the beauty in everyone."

The inauguration also saw the presence of political figures, with Falak Naaz being honored as she secured the top position in the hearts of the people, earning her the title "Didi Number 1" – a testament to her popularity and influence in the region.

As Falak Naaz continues to redefine hair styling standards, her Barrackpur shop is expected to become the go-to destination for those seeking a touch of glamour and expertise in the world of hair care.

For updates on Falak Naaz's latest transformations and styling tips, follow her on Instagram and YouTube. The Barrackpur shop is now open to welcome clients, promising a unique and luxurious experience in the realm of hair styling.