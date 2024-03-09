Breaking News
Marathas should not fall prey to false promises on reservations: Raj Thackeray
Cop's body found on railway tracks in Beed, suicide note recovered
ED attachment of Baramati Agro assets politically motivated: Rohit Pawar
Sharad Pawar declares Supriya Sule as party candidate from Baramati
Mumbai Coastal Road: Mumbai Police sets speed limit on coastal Road, check complete list of traffic rules
shot-button
Banner Banner
Home > Brand Media News > From B Town To Paris Fashion Week MUA Dishi Sanghvi Goes Notch Higher
<< Back to Elections 2024

From B-Town To Paris Fashion Week; MUA Dishi Sanghvi Goes Notch Higher

Updated on: 09 March,2024 06:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Top

Dishi recently made a buzz in the news for doing Divya Agarwal’s wedding makeup. She got lots of accolades and appreciation for her work there.

From B-Town To Paris Fashion Week; MUA Dishi Sanghvi Goes Notch Higher

MUA Dishi Sanghvi

Dishi Sanghvi, a young makeup artist who proved her mettle time and again with her crafty work and determination has now reached Paris Fashion Week. The makeup artist who has been a name behind several top Indian movie as well as television stars, got her work internationally acclaimed. She did makeup for popular global brand Flying Solo who had a collection of over 100-150 brands. As well as she worked for Enfants Riches Deprimes’ show; yet again a global mastero.


Speaking about the entire experience and some details about the makeup, Dishi says, “Dreams do come true and Paris Fashion Week was one such; that came true so beautifully!! Working with Flying Solo and Enfants Riches Deprimes was an elated experience… Their collection was a huge one and everyone liked it too!! We did very neutral look for the shows to give a very natural look and feel to the show. For Enfants we did a rogue look. I was representing the team of New York Makeup Academy lead by MUA Tracy…”


Dishi recently made a buzz in the news for doing Divya Agarwal’s wedding makeup. She got lots of accolades and appreciation for her work there. She also did makeup for family and friends present at Vicky-Katrina’s wedding. At Paris Fashion Week as well, the makeup artist garnered immense acclaim; making her debut show a success!!


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Brand Media
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK