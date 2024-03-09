From B-Town To Paris Fashion Week; MUA Dishi Sanghvi Goes Notch Higher

Dishi recently made a buzz in the news for doing Divya Agarwal’s wedding makeup. She got lots of accolades and appreciation for her work there.

MUA Dishi Sanghvi

Dishi Sanghvi, a young makeup artist who proved her mettle time and again with her crafty work and determination has now reached Paris Fashion Week. The makeup artist who has been a name behind several top Indian movie as well as television stars, got her work internationally acclaimed. She did makeup for popular global brand Flying Solo who had a collection of over 100-150 brands. As well as she worked for Enfants Riches Deprimes’ show; yet again a global mastero.

Speaking about the entire experience and some details about the makeup, Dishi says, “Dreams do come true and Paris Fashion Week was one such; that came true so beautifully!! Working with Flying Solo and Enfants Riches Deprimes was an elated experience… Their collection was a huge one and everyone liked it too!! We did very neutral look for the shows to give a very natural look and feel to the show. For Enfants we did a rogue look. I was representing the team of New York Makeup Academy lead by MUA Tracy…”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dishi recently made a buzz in the news for doing Divya Agarwal’s wedding makeup. She got lots of accolades and appreciation for her work there. She also did makeup for family and friends present at Vicky-Katrina’s wedding. At Paris Fashion Week as well, the makeup artist garnered immense acclaim; making her debut show a success!!