From Business Acumen To Political Vision, Santosh T. Dhuwali Creates An Indelible Mark

While the world is hastily shifting towards an era where creativity and manpower are to be superseded by technology, there are rare individuals whose multifaceted nature is setting the bar! Speaking of which, Santosh T. Dhuwali, too, is leaving a strong impact on people with his seamless transition from one sphere to another.

With his unique blend of entrepreneurial insight and strong political ideology, this extraordinary figure has carved a path to success that few could have foreseen. Today, one might recognise Santosh as the State Secretary for Maharashtra NCP, but before venturing into the world of politics, he had already made a name for himself in the business world.

With a keen sense of entrepreneurship and a knack for identifying lucrative opportunities, he built a successful empire from the ground up. His ventures ranged from international restaurant chains to a construction company. Santosh T. Dhuwali's leadership is characterised by innovation and a relentless pursuit of excellence. What sets him apart is not just his remarkable success in the business world but also his unwavering commitment to using his knowledge and resources to uplift the underprivileged.



Recognizing the vast potential of politics as a vehicle for change, Santosh decided to transition from the corporate boardroom to the political arena as well! Transitioning from business to politics is not without its challenges, but his ability to adapt and thrive in this new arena is a testament to his leadership skills.

Santosh hails from a political background, as his father, Tukaram Dhuwali (TN Dhuwali), is the PA of Sharad Pawar. He has a stronghold in Bandra and is an observer in Mira Bhayandar. He is also the president of the Mumbai NCP. Santosh has restaurants in Mumbai, Pune, Dubai and Thailand. We wish him good luck in his future endeavors.