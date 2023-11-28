Giftlaya Transformed into India's Premier Online Gifting Destination within a Year

Giftlaya has been conveying happiness by overcoming distance barriers and delivering fresh flowers, gifts, and cakes with nationwide coverage- now turned into a go-to gifting service provider in India!

In this fast-paced world, where time slips away, Giftlaya has emerged as the go-to online gift shop for spontaneous special moments. A franchise of a well-established event décor company, 7eventzz, Giftlaya is not just a service; it's a love messenger. With an understanding of the significance of expressing emotions at the right moment, Giftlaya steps in to provide a reliable platform for sharing heartfelt smiles with loved ones with a hassle-free last-minute gifting solution. From online Flower delivery to same day cake delivery in more than 500+ Pincodes in India.

Whether one forgets an occasion or simply runs out of time, Giftlaya is here to help. Functioning as the leading online florist and providing same-day cake delivery and gifting solutions, Giftlaya delivers a spectrum of emotions wrapped in gifts. From Flowers, Cakes, Sweets, and Chocolates to Goodies, Plants, and Customized Gifts, this gifting website has all the amazing things for every occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a span of only one year, Giftlaya transformed into India's No. 1 Gifting Website. Vishal Gupta, the marketing head and co-founder of Giftlaya, states, "We are the Number 1 who introduced the " flowerHome delivery in 90 Min" concept in Kolkata. After Kolkata, we started shipping in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and many more cities, Giftlaya has the largest flower and cake delivery network of 550 plus locations in India."

With its dedicated delivery and florist teams, Giftlaya promises reliable and prompt gift delivery services. Whether it's same-day flower delivery, midnight surprises, or early morning joy, the team is always ready to back things up. Not only this, but the website offers decorating supplies for various occasions, such as birthdays, anniversaries, proposals, parties, weddings, etc., at consistently affordable prices!

Giftlaya's parent company, 7eventzz, proudly stands as a pan-India events decorator. 7eventzz brings a touch of originality and emotion through tasteful birthday decoration. For corporate functions, family gatherings, or birthday celebrations, the extensive range of personalized decorations adds a special touch, making each event truly unforgettable.

HarshaKedia, the management head and co-founder of Giftlaya and 7Eventzz, states, "Our team started with no experience, but with hard work and dedication, we are now experts in this field. Our success comes from practical knowledge and a keen sense of how to handle events. For Vishal and Me, it was tough to leave our financial careers, but our families fully supported the decision. In the beginning, we used to receive 1-2 bookings daily through Instagram. However, once we launched our easy-to-use website, the number increased to 20-30 bookings per day. In the span of only one year, this number further grew to 50 bookings per day by the year-end. We are proud of our hustle and looking forward to maintaining the consistency of service quality."

The company has recently improved its website by adding new features, expanding to more cities, and introducing new products and services. In just 1.5 years of operation, the Giftlaya has achieved revenue surpassing $4 million. The website has garnered over 100,000 organic visitors within its first year.

To conclude, in the founder's words, "In a world where expressions hold significant value, Giftlaya and 7eventzz are dedicated to creating cherished moments. We have made event organization and gift delivery as easy as ordering a T-shirt from an online store. Choose our service for hassle-free gifting and unforgettable events".

About The Founders: Giftlaya was founded by Vishal Gupta and HarshaKedia, longtime friends and associates with backgrounds in finance. Their business Idea took shape during their CA years. They started out their journey with 7Eventzz- as the event planning organization. Later, they started the venture of a last-minute gifting solution with Giftlaya in 2022. Vishal Gupta, now primarily focused on marketing, plays a key role in shaping the organization's future growth strategy. HarshaKedia oversees all operations and customer service, ensuring the smooth functioning of the company. Beyond the founders, 7eventzz boasts a dedicated team of employees, collaborates with 20+ freelancers, and partners with numerous vendors across India, all playing pivotal roles in the firm's ongoing success.