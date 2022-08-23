Golden Agers cherishes the occasion of World Senior Citizens Day

"Fifty is the new twenty" this remark is accurate for the majority of seniors as they rekindle lost passions and goals in their second stage of life. Taking this into account, Golden Agers held a ceremony called "Ghumo Firo Mauj Karo" in honour of World Senior Citizens Day on the 21st of August.

More than 50 older adults from Delhi and the NCR travelled in two luxurious buses on a two-night, three-day vacation to Jim Corbett organised by the brand. In addition, the GoldenAgers team honoured them by giving them a Momento on this special occasion. Incepted by Nidhi Mehra, who has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Golden Agers aims to provide memorable and comfortable travelling experiences to its numerous clients.

Its goal is to fulfil every older person's lifelong dream of taking a pleasant trip. With their knowledge, senior citizen vacation package designers will create a memorable trip to the dream location so that one can discover it with other like-minded tourists and make new acquaintances. This one-of-a-kind travel website offers all the amenities required to make a trip back in time more secure and enjoyable.

According to Golden Agers, travel is the best medicine, which aims to provide adventurous senior citizen group excursions and vacation packages. It is also a known fact that the people it is taking on these thrilling excursions have worked very hard all their lives, and now that they have retired from their work, it is time for them to enjoy and go on an adventure. Because many think that once a person turns fifty or beyond, they have officially entered their "golden years." So it's time to get relief by taking a tranquil tour with your life partner and channel solace.

When asked about what led to the inception of this unique brainchild, the founder of Golden Agers, Nidhi Mehra stated, "Senior citizens were basically at the bottom of the priority list of nearly every company under the sun, except a few like pharma and healthcare, in a commercial world obsessed with catering to millennials and Generation X. Traveling is the ideal escape for the elderly to renew themselves and ultimately live life the way they want to, despite their best efforts to avoid and refrain. They require vacations for various reasons, including improving their physical, mental, and emotional health. In light of your requirements and preferences, Golden Agers provides you with the greatest senior citizen travel services. Our primary goal is to alleviate the lives of senior persons; generating a profit is not our motivation. Explore new locations in India and abroad with Golden Agers Travel and Adventure Group. Travel with people your age to learn the world's hidden historical truths. Make friends for life, tell them your stories, and learn from their experiences."

Being a part of the hospitality industry for more than 20 years, Golden Agers has worked for top travel organisations, including the ITC group, and has so much personal travel experience to offer. Incorporating the intrinsic features such as elderly-friendly relaxed itineraries, tour captains for assistance, and like-minded same-age co-travelers make this portal one of a kind. Owing to the concept that age is in no way a factor that should be kept in consideration when it comes to travel. Golden Agers believes that travelling is one of the most fulfilling experiences and is preferable for one's mental, physical, spiritual, and emotional health.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal