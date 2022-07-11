Happy 2 Help U Technology avails self-employment and digital services across Rajasthan

The digital world has inspired those who want to be the change they want to experience. Humans have established themselves as the intellectual breed that can code and decode everything, with a chance to live a secure and plentiful life.

Some aspirants have successfully sculpted their names in the technology industry. Similarly, Pradeep Sharma and Pankaj Sharma are two such emerging entrepreneurs who jointly floated Happy 2 Help U Technology Private Limited Company, on 23 June 2015, with the prime goal to educate each person and help them set up their digital service store through self-employment via government and citizen services. With solutions like business-to-citizen (B2C), and business-to-business (B2B) instigated in it, Happy 2 Help U Technology is an innovation-driven brand that focuses on developing India’s enormous network of broadband retail platforms to eventually enable every Indian to effortlessly acquire financial knowledge and propagate broader access to essential goods and services. The renowned organization has engraved its name and made a difference through a holistic approach to its clients, customers, and business partners who reside in Rajasthan.

The digital platform has emerged triumphant in several diversified fields such as e Mitra, Oxigen Money Transfer Services, Aadhar Enrollment Center, Top up/Recharges, e-governance, e-Mitra Pay Point, Banking Kiosk, Apna CSC, Bhamashah Enrollment Center, DTH, Broadband/Data, Mobile Wallets), Bill Payments, Travel, and Website Development. Currently, they are serving digital services in Rajasthan with Pioneers like e-Mitra, e-Governance, and Business Consultancy services, which are playing a crucial role in the implementation of digital services in India. Happy 2 Help U Technology works closely with government bodies to encourage public utilities through information technology that are built on a modern framework of e-Governance (G2C) & B2C Services in Rajasthan. It is also playing the role of a leading solution provider of e-Governance (G2C) & B2C Services and has unlimited prospects for all its customers in Rajasthan.

The company received its first project order For Bhamashah & Aadhaar Enrollments of Residents of the grand province of Rajasthan on 18th August 2015, from Rajcomp Info Service Limited Department of Information Technology & Communication GoR. Happy 2 Help U Technology has indeed come a long way as they started working as a local service provider (LSP) in just two districts- Jhunjhunu and Sikar from 23 May 2016 and currently have expanded their footprints in 33 districts of Rajasthan. After leading a successful company in Rajasthan, the Founder and CEO of Happy 2 Help U Technology, Pradeep Sharma said, “We have built a strong community while helping people with our digital and technical support. Our perspective focuses on clients' need for discussion and prior planning. We have always delivered cutting-edge software solutions and services with the right technological edge to our customers allowing them to achieve their organizational pursuits efficiently and effectively to mount their businesses and reach the zenith of success.”

Currently, in the digital revolution, companies like e-Mitra have played an important role in easing the life of the normal man. It has also created new employment possibilities and encouraged people to be financially secure. Pradeep Sharma, Founder and CEO of Happy 2 Help U Technology, noticed such problems being faced by e-Mitra Kiosks as notification updates, lack of training, self-marketing issues, and many more. So, to address these issues, the Happy 2 Help U Technology team launched an application in the form of e-Mitra Care which will not only solve all your above concerns but will also increase profits by providing a great platform for marketing and affordable stationery to its customers. The aim of the e-Mitra Care application is to provide a platform on which every e-Mitra kiosk holder will get the right information, at the right time along with the e-Mitra center that can promote new sources of income. Recently, they (as an e-Mitra Kiosk Holder) have also been awarded by the Department of Information Technology & Communication, Government of Rajasthan from the e-Governance Awards of 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.