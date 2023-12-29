Harmonizing Movements: An Exclusive Interview with Gopal Agarwal, Artistic Director of Dance Inc India

One of my notable milestones in my journey was attaining a full distinction upon the completion of my dance diploma at the Terence Lewis Professional Training Institute in Mumbai.

1. Can you describe your artistic vision and the distinctive elements that characterize your style in dance?

Our artistic vision is rooted in the sincere and respectful essence that dance embodies and once held. We aspire to rejuvenate and elevate the art form by establishing a dance school that meets and exceeds international standards. Through our commitment to excellence, we aim to restore the genuine passion and reverence that dance deserves, fostering a creative environment where artists can flourish and audiences can experience the true beauty of this timeless expression.

2. How do you stay innovative and push the boundaries of traditional dance forms in your choreography?

Innovation in Choreography: Pushing the boundaries of traditional dance forms requires a continuous commitment to staying inspired, remaining open to influence, and maintaining a heightened awareness of the world around me. I draw inspiration from the rich tapestry of life—people, diverse situations, and the ever-changing environment. This constant influx of inspiration serves as the catalyst for keeping my choreographic ideas not only relevant but also imbued with a sense of freshness and innovation. By staying attuned to the dynamic aspects of my surroundings, I strive to create dance compositions that transcend traditional norms and contribute to the evolution of the art form.

3. Could you share some of the most memorable milestones or achievements in your dance career?

Another landmark moment was the opening of our dedicated campus, featuring three state-of-the-art studios designed to encompass every facet of dance. This endeavor was a realization of our vision, and today, the campus stands as a beacon of creativity and artistic excellence. It serves as a hub where passion and dedication converge, shaping the future of dance education and fostering an environment for artistic growth.

4. As an Artistic Director, how do you approach leadership, both in terms of choreography and guiding aspiring dancers?

Personal Philosophy and Advice for Aspiring Dancers:

My guiding mantra is rooted in the belief that "better people make better dancers." To embody this principle, I am committed to personal growth, consistently putting in hard work, regardless of the scale of the task.

In sharing advice with aspiring dancers, I emphasize the importance of versatility. It's not just about mastering dance; aspiring artists should broaden their skill set to become a complete package. This involves upskilling in areas such as communication, marketing, and general knowledge. A well-rounded dancer goes beyond talent alone, understanding that a diverse skill set enhances their ability to navigate the multifaceted world of dance and contribute to their overall success.

5. What role do you believe dance plays as a universal language, connecting people from different cultures and backgrounds?

The role of dance as a universal language is paramount in connecting individuals from diverse cultures and backgrounds. Beyond the boundaries of language and geography, dance serves as a powerful unifier, breaking down barriers and fostering a shared human experience. As a primal expression of joy and happiness, dance becomes a universal language of emotions, transcending differences and creating a common ground for people worldwide. In celebrating the shared experience of happiness and joy, dance emerges as a vibrant and expressive medium through which humanity can connect and embrace the universal emotions that bind us together.

6. How do you envision your work contributing to the evolution of dance, and what impact do you hope to have on the dance community?

Impact on the Community:

Through our Professional Courses, we are dedicated to restoring the integrity and seriousness to the art of dance. While we believe that dance is accessible to everyone, we recognize the need to uplift and uphold the standards of dance through a professional lens. Dance Inc India is committed to this cause, not only through our conduct but, more importantly, through the structured courses we offer. Our aim is to instill a sense of professionalism in the dance community, elevating the standards and contributing to the overall enrichment of the dance landscape.

7. What advice would you give to young, aspiring dancers who look up to your work?

Advice for Aspiring Dancers:

To young, aspiring dancers who admire my work, I offer a key piece of guidance: prioritize education in your dance journey. A well-rounded dancer is not only skilled but also informed.

I firmly believe in the continuous pursuit of education. Talent is undoubtedly important, but its potential is maximized when complemented by knowledge. Invest in your education to cultivate a strong foundation that promotes respect and humility.

For those considering a career in dance, I recommend undergoing a comprehensive dance course. Yet, remember that learning is an ongoing process. Never rush into teaching without ensuring you have received proper training. Education serves as the bedrock of expertise, contributing not only to your personal development but also to the overall enhancement of the dance community.