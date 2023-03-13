Harshita Gupta Shares The Look Book That Will Amp Up Your Attitude

We follow multiple influencers on Instagram for fashion inspo. But how many of them pass on styling and make-over tips to transform your entire persona? None!

Because they aren't Harshita Gupta. Yes, we are talking about the Kantap Mirchi girl, who first entertained us as an RJ and now leaves us amused as a content creator.



You might already recognise the name for her ironic dialogue and relatable videos. After all, being savage is her inherent quality. Oftentimes, we are forced to be something else, like being stylish when we aren't!!! To keep you covered for such situations, Harshita Gupta has shared a reel series called ‘Look Book’ featuring common looks that you are forced to don!



She recently posted, ‘How to Look Sanskari When You Are Not’ i.e., the Sanskari Look. From suggesting what to wear to how to behave, she not only gave genuine style tips but also made a taunting comment on how society defines a well-mannered, cultured woman. Harshita's other post from the same series was, ‘How To Look Like A Boss Bitch When You Cry Daily’. Well, we are sure that this reel might have gushed enthusiasm and spirit in many women! So, are you ready to rock that Bitch Boss look?



Looking hot is what almost every person has wanted at least once in their life. Well, thank Harshita Gupta; she has shared a few hacks for that too. In her reel, ‘How to Look Hot When You Are Not,’ she has exactly said how much to smile and how long to stare. There are many more looks that this content creator has added to her look book series. Go check them out now! Who knows which one will come in handy?



Being a content creator and ranting about something isn't easy. Yet, Harshita Gupta makes it look so flawless. A maximum of her reels have crossed more than a million views and are shared by many people, including celebrities. She has often used her skills to be mockingly honest about the odd patterns of society. Not only are her stories funny, but many times they question our thoughts too!



