Harvard Graduate and TMU ED Akshat Jain to Foster Educational Advancement in India

TMU cordially welcomes its Executive Director, Akshat Jain, who joins the university with a distinguished master's degree from Harvard Business School, USA.

Chancellor Suresh Jain of TMU expresses his joy and enthusiasm to lead the university to unparalleled achievements. With Akshat Jain at the helm, TMU is poised to spearhead educational progress in India.

After one complete year of hard work, sweat, and dedication, Akshat Jain is all set to foster educational advancement in India. He recently post-graduated from Harvard University with a Master of Education (MEd) in Educational Leadership, Organisations & Entrepreneurship.

Akshat Jain, the Executive Director of Teerthanker Mahaveer University and an alumnus from Harvard Business School — a feat he credits to his grandfather, the biggest source of inspiration.

Akshat has worked really hard. Throughout his academic journey, he has demonstrated commitment, passion, and perseverance. His newly gained expertise and insights from Harvard University will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement and development of our Teerthanker Mahaveer University, Chancellor Shri Suresh Jain explains.

When asked by Akshat Jain about his happiness he said that during his study at the Harvard School of Education, he had an opportunity to get a closer understanding of foreign education, leadership, organizations, and entrepreneurship. Describing India’s New Education Policy 2020 as a boon, he said that it is a ray of hope for students. Additionally, the dual degree programme would give students an edge.

In the photos circulated, Akshat has been seen striking a happy pose at Harvard graduation.

Shri Manish Jain, father and GVC of TMU said that it is their fourth generation in the field of education. His grandfather, Late Shri Prem Prakash Jain, opened an inter-college in 1960 in Haryana. Throwing light on the history of the university, he said that doubtlessly; we are among the top universities in the country in terms of infrastructure, research, and innovation. Now, it has to be among the top universities in terms of quality too. He expressed the hope that TMU would benefit from the Master’s degree of Akshat Jain and that he would take the university to new heights.

About Akshat Jain

Akshat is a young, dynamic, quick-witted, empathetic, and influential executive director of TMU. He did his UG in Economics and International Relations at Tufts University, USA, in the session 2015-2019. During the joint study, he also got the opportunity to do a one-year course at the London School of Economics and Political Science. He pledges to see the university in the top 200 universities in the world.

“By observing the current trends, it is clear that India’s youth have cut-throat competition. To face and crack it, one needs to be skilled in numerous fields which seems missing from tier 2 and tier 3 city students because of infrastructure and quality issues. Therefore, to win the race, it’s time to put an end to all disruptions”.

Serving for around two years, he discovered that the Brass City of India, i.e. Moradabad lacks opportunities for the students. He needs to upskill the students so that better opportunities knock on their doors. But this can be done by first empowering oneself. So, he thought of pursuing his postgraduate studies so that he can guide better.

Given this, he worked hard and finally got into Harvard Business School to pursue masters in education leadership. Now that he’s returned, he will continue his journey.

Global education is now a step closer for TMU students, as he’ll leave no stone unturned to make this happen. Seeing his determination, we are ready to witness a change in education.

About TMU

TMU is a multidisciplinary hub offering over 150 career-oriented programs to undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral students. Recently awarded the prestigious NAAC A grade by the UGC, TMU stands as a testament to its commitment to excellence. It proudly holds the distinction of being the 6th private university in India with the highest number of patents filed.

With a remarkable track record of 22 years in higher education and an impressive placement rate of over 82% for almost every batch, TMU provides an ideal environment for insightful learning. Equipped with a state-of-the-art campus and modern facilities, TMU ensures the safety and well-being of its students. It has emerged as one of the leading educational institutions in northern India and aspires to be among the top private universities globally.