How To Give Your Everyday Look A Designer Appeal by Noor Vishu Sehgal

We are always on the hunt to find out the latest fashion trends. And with our extremely hectic schedules, we really do not get a chance to give make ourselves look stylish every day. But at the same time, everyday look is an important part of our lives.

Even with little time in hand, we want to look polished. While scrolling through Instagram we have seen numerous designer clothes. The appeal and look of designer clothes are mesmerizing. But is it possible to get the same designer look in our everyday looks?

With the right fashion guide, nothing is impossible. You also can turn heads in your everyday look by adding some simple elements that will take your fashion game a notch higher. And what can be better than taking tips from a fashion designer herself?

Noor Vishu Sehgal, a fashion stylist, and influencer, also a Founder of Gussied Up has kept her audience hooked on her Instagram page with her stylish and stunning looks. Her love for fashion is reflected through the engaging content on her page. With 133k followers on Instagram, people are in awe of her style sense. Her content is, even more, enhance by her bubbly nature.

Not only does Noor love posting about fashion trends, and styling tips but she also loves to educate her audience via different workshops such as image design, fashion styling, and social media management.

Noor who lives and breathes fashion has come up with some awesome tips which will take your everyday look to another level. Give your simple, everyday look a designer appeal with Noor’s styling guide.

1. Add a statement piece:

An easy way to elevate your everyday look is to add a statement jewelry piece. Pick a pair of studded earrings or choker necklace or stack some sleek rings on your fingers. Wearing one statement piece will give your entire attire a designer appeal. Pair it up with your regular attire such as tops or Kurtis. A statement ornament makes you look sleek and stylish at the same time.

2. Throw on a designer dupatta:

A designer dupatta can instantly make you look like you just walked out of the ramp. If you are planning to wear an ethnic set to your workspace or college having a dupatta with a designer look will make you stand out in the crowd. Get an embroidered work dupatta or colorful one to add dimension to your ethnic attire. Mirror work, Gota mesh, and Chanderi are some of the dupattas which look quite fashionable and trendy.

3. Accessorize the right way:

Designers all over the world have awestruck people with their unique designer bags. Sometimes the oversized totes rock the ramps while it is the miniature bag that has been making news. If you wish to have a designer appeal in your everyday look, carrying a statement bag is absolutely necessary. Add a sequin, embellished bag with your everyday shirts and pants and if you wish to play with shapes go for crescent-shaped bags on a casual Friday.

4. Play with silhouettes:

Steal your everyday look by playing it differently. Be bold in your style. Go for bold prints or add volume to your sleeves. Have fun with your everyday attire by incorporating some extraordinary elements. You can also make a stunning statement by choosing some bright colors for your outfit.

No more wondering how to get a designer appeal in your everyday look. Follow luxury influencer Noor Vishu Sehgal’s awesome inputs and get your dream designer look every day.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/noorvishusehgal/